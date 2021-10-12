California wildfire shuts major highway and triggers evacuations

Officials in Southern California should consider declaring a state of emergency to help ease clogged ports in the area, a state trucking boss said. In an interview with Fox News, Shawn Yadon, CEO of the California Trucking Association, said every stakeholder in the supply chain needed to act to fix the crisis - from shipping, trucking, and rail to warehousing. This echoed the sentiments of other experts.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO