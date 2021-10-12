CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California wildfire shuts major highway and triggers evacuations

By Rebecca Falconer
 9 days ago
A wildfire north of Santa Barbara exploded in size on Monday, triggering evacuation orders and forcing the closure of a major Central California highway. The big picture: The uncontained Alisal Fire ignited near the Alisal Reservoir on Monday afternoon and grew to 2,000 acres by nighttime. 30-35 mph winds with gusts up to 70 mph propelled the blaze across 2,000 acres, crossing Highway 101 to Tajiguas Beach, officials said.

