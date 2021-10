We’ve watched five weeks of football already. Bye weeks are here to give us some respite from having sixteen games to watch every week. The NFL Trade deadline is rapidly approaching. November 2nd marks the day when teams can no longer complete trades. So far we’ve seen C.J. Henderson and Stephon Gilmore move onto Carolina, but as we’ve seen in recent years, the trade deadline is usually fairly active, and moves will be made.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO