CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers shut out again as Giants take lead in Game 3 of NLDS

By Seth Lemon
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30fz0P_0cOTAsMC00
Gavin Lux #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts as he watches the final out of the game against the San Francisco Giants in game 3 of the NLDS. Photo credit Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost 1-0 Monday night in Game 3 against the San Francisco Giants, getting shut out for the second time in the National League Division Series.

The LA team held a home-field advantage as an unforgivingly windy Dodger Stadium hosted its first series game.

The wind offered neither team any favors as Los Angeles County faced high wind warnings that formed dust storms and closed freeways.

Albert Pujols — who at 41-years-old has made history as the oldest player in the team’s record to start in the postseason — delivered the Dodgers’ only hit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IKYyb_0cOTAsMC00
AJ Pollock #11 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out in front of Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning in game 3. Photo credit Hary How/Getty Images

The Giants lead the NLDS 2-to-1 in the best-of-five series between the divisional and wild card winners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUwRt_0cOTAsMC00
Blake Treinen #49 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after a strikeout against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning in game 3. Photo credit Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Dodgers’ performance in Tuesday’s Game 4 determines whether the Giants will eliminate them from the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ymDLz_0cOTAsMC00
Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after a line out against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning in game 3. Photo credit Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Los Angeles had made a strong comeback, winning 9-2 against the Giants Saturday in San Francisco. The Giants shut the Dodgers out in Game 1 Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LZtjV_0cOTAsMC00
Kris Bryant #23 and Mike Yastrzemski #5 of the San Francisco Giants chase a foul ball by AJ Pollock #11 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning in game 3. Photo credit Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Decision

Max Scherzer started the Wild Card game for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. He did not make it through the fifth inning. While Scherzer gave up just one run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled his ace with one out and two men on in the top of the fifth inning.
MLB
Audacy

Josh Donaldson mocks Dodgers, rips MLB during NLCS Game 3

Josh Donaldson has been following his former team rather closely this October and the former Atlanta Braves slugger and current Minnesota Twins third baseman had some thoughts about Tuesday’s Game 3 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donaldson was live-tweeting during the game and began to tear into the Dodgers...
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
foxla.com

VIDEO: Dodger fans brawl during crucial Game 4 of NLDS

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers played a remarkable game and kept their playoff hopes alive in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. However, the game experience was soured for some fans in one section of Dodger Stadium. A video...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Pujols
FanSided

Dodgers fans are no-shows for winner-take-all Game 5

Despite hosting Game 5 at Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles Dodgers fans are apparently no-shows to support their team in what could be their final NLCS game. The Los Angeles Dodgers may have come back from a 3-1 deficit last year, but this year, Dodgers fans aren’t feeling as lucky. At...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nlds#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Francisco Giants
elisportsnetwork.com

'Is it 2012 all over again?' – Ben Verlander speaks on the Giants' 4-0 victory over Dodgers in game one of NLDS

Ben Verlander analyzes the Giants 4-0 victory over the Dodgers in game one of the NLDS. He talks about Logan Webb’s dominant pitching performance and answers fan questions. On the same night the Giants returned to the playoffs, another constant of Octobers past resurfaced. The All-or-Nothing Dodgers are back. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
MLB
CBS Sports

2021 MLB playoffs schedule: Dates, times for postseason baseball as Giants take NLDS lead vs. Dodgers

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway with the ALDS and NLDS in full swing. In the American League, the Houston Astros have a 2-0 series lead over the White Sox and will try to close out Chicago on Sunday. The other ALDS matchup between the Red Sox and Rays is tied, 1-1, after Boston's win on Friday. In the National League, the Braves tied up their NLDS matchup against the Brewers on the road Saturday. Can the Dodgers do the same against the Giants?
MLB
Bay Area Sports Page

Gamethread: NLDS Game 3 - Giants @ Dodgers

The National League Division Series is on the move tonight as the San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 3 tonight at Dodger Stadium. The series is tied, after an impressive start on Friday was followed by a disastrous collapse on Saturday. The Giants will be hoping to get things back on track tonight to take the lead in the series once again.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

The Red Sox Demoralized the Astros. Now What?

Well, things are looking pretty bleak right now for the Astros. They didn’t necessarily need to win Monday night’s Game 3 at Fenway Park. Falling behind 2–1 in a best-of-seven series isn’t that bad. At a minimum, all they had to do was this: Win one of the three games in Boston to send the series ...
MLB
WSAV News 3

Braves again blow their chance for 3-0 NLCS lead on Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the second straight season, the Atlanta Braves had a 2-0 lead on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Championship Series. Once again, the Braves missed their chance to put their big-budget opponents into the deepest of series holes. And this 6-5 heartbreaker at a raucous Dodger Stadium on Tuesday […]
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Give the Braves Some Praise

By this time tomorrow, we could have our first World Series team. Remarkably, the 88-win Braves are one win away from eliminating the defending-champion Dodgers. A little bit later in this newsletter, Stephanie Apstein and Emma Baccellieri dig into what’s ailed Los Angeles so far in the NLCS. And ...
MLB
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy