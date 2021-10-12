Dodgers shut out again as Giants take lead in Game 3 of NLDS

Gavin Lux #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts as he watches the final out of the game against the San Francisco Giants in game 3 of the NLDS. Photo credit Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost 1-0 Monday night in Game 3 against the San Francisco Giants, getting shut out for the second time in the National League Division Series.

The LA team held a home-field advantage as an unforgivingly windy Dodger Stadium hosted its first series game.

The wind offered neither team any favors as Los Angeles County faced high wind warnings that formed dust storms and closed freeways.

Albert Pujols — who at 41-years-old has made history as the oldest player in the team’s record to start in the postseason — delivered the Dodgers’ only hit.

AJ Pollock #11 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out in front of Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning in game 3. Photo credit Hary How/Getty Images

The Giants lead the NLDS 2-to-1 in the best-of-five series between the divisional and wild card winners.

Blake Treinen #49 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after a strikeout against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning in game 3. Photo credit Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Dodgers’ performance in Tuesday’s Game 4 determines whether the Giants will eliminate them from the series.

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after a line out against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning in game 3. Photo credit Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Los Angeles had made a strong comeback, winning 9-2 against the Giants Saturday in San Francisco. The Giants shut the Dodgers out in Game 1 Friday.