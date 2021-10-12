Here's An Official Look at the Air Jordan 14 in "Shocking Pink"
Following the release of Air Jordan 14 Low “Red Lipstick,” Jordan Brand is set to debut another colorway of the AJ14 for the Holiday 2021 women’s lineup. Dubbed “Shocking Pink,” this Air Jordan 14 Low iteration is covered in shaggy suede side panels done in a bold pink hue, while the throat and interior lining come in glossy black to contrast the Jordan tongue tab. More Jumpman branding is served up in the form of jeweled badges on the lateral midfoot, a rubberized hit on the heel, and forefoot embroidery. This all sits on a bright crimson midsole with a tooth-like texture with a metallic purple midfoot shank.hypebeast.com
