Here's An Official Look at the Air Jordan 14 in "Shocking Pink"

When Michael Jordan first came into the NBA, he got to wear his very first signature shoe, the Air Jordan 1. This sneaker brought forth some skepticism from naysayers, although there were plenty of fans who felt like these were very much a must-have. Since 1985, the shoe has been one of the most popular on the market, and in the eyes of many, it is the best shoe ever made. With that being said, it should be no surprise that there are plenty of new colorways being added to the library every single year, and 2022 will be no different.

