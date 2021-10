Black Clover has given Yuno a game-changing new power up with the newest chapter of the series! Yuno has been one of the more interesting characters in the series considering he provides a great foil to Asta right from the jump. Serving as Asta's rival, he has had to rarely work for what he's gotten thanks to how blessed he is with mana but his humble origins as an orphan alongside Asta have turned him into the noble fighter he is today. Then it was revealed during the Spade Kingdom arc that he's actually of royal blood.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO