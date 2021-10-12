CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salk Team Launches Phase 1 Clinical Trail For Alzheimer’s therapy

Cover picture for the articleThe compound being studied, CMS121, was first developed and studied at Salk. La Jolla, CA (October, 2021) The investigational Alzheimer’s drug CMS121, developed and studied at Salk over the last fifteen years, has now moved into a phase I clinical trial to evaluate its safety in humans. Salk Research Professor Pamela Maher and Bill Raschke of Virogenics, Inc. will receive $4.5 million over two years from the National Institute of Aging to support the trial, and they expect the first doses to be administered to healthy volunteers in early 2022. In mice, CMS121 reverses signs of aging in the brain and prevents the memory loss associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

