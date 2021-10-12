CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix confirms the release date of Dead To Me Season 2, Watch Teaser

By Maria Rivera
asapland.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix confirms the release date of Dead To Me Season 2, Watch Teaser. Dead To Me, Season 2 is being waited by the audience just because the Dead To Me Season 1 was awesome. Netflix has announced the release date of Dead To Me Season 2 on 8 May 2020. The Dead To Me Season 1 was launched on 3 May 2019 last year this release date was also announced by Netflix. Dead To Me Season is one of the favorite shows that it has lots of American comedy. When it comes to thinking about cast, there are many characters like Max Jenkins as Christopher Doyle, James Marsden as Steve Timber; apart from these 2 key roles, there are other characters such as Christina Applegate as Jen Harding.

