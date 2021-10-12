Assemblymember Waldron -Bill To Expand Addiction Treatment Signed into Law
Sacramento, CA – Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron (Escondido) announced that her bill to fund Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) programs for people in jail or community supervision who struggle with substance use disorder has been signed into law. Assembly Bill 653 will create a grant program to give counties flexible funding to provide addiction treatment to a population where it can do the most good.www.thevistapress.com
