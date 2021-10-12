CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Escondido, CA

Assemblymember Waldron -Bill To Expand Addiction Treatment Signed into Law

By Clyde
thevistapress.com
 9 days ago

Sacramento, CA – Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron (Escondido) announced that her bill to fund Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) programs for people in jail or community supervision who struggle with substance use disorder has been signed into law. Assembly Bill 653 will create a grant program to give counties flexible funding to provide addiction treatment to a population where it can do the most good.

www.thevistapress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

CDC panel approves Moderna and J&J boosters

A CDC advisory panel is recommending booster doses of both Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines. Now CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or revise the committee's recommendations. Meg Oliver has more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized for 'preliminary investigations'

Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized Wednesday night for "preliminary investigations," a Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed to ABC News. The queen was back at her desk at Windsor Castle by Thursday afternoon and undertaking light duties. No other details about the queen's condition are currently available. "Following medical advice to rest for...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pala, CA
State
California State
City
Escondido, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Escondido, CA
Government
City
Bonsall, CA
City
Temecula, CA
Local
California Government
City
Fallbrook, CA
City
Valley Center, CA
City
San Marcos, CA
Reuters

Fed cracks down on top officials' trading in bid to end ethics scandal

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by its top officials and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities, taking action roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some U.S. central bank policymakers triggered an ethics uproar.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Waldron
The Associated Press

COVID vaccine: CDC expands booster rollout, OKs mixing shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions more Americans can get a COVID-19 booster and choose a different company’s vaccine for that next shot, federal health officials said Thursday. Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already are eligible for a booster and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says specific Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients qualify, too. And in a bigger change, the agency is allowing the flexibility of “mixing and matching” that extra dose regardless of which type people received first.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

League, players reach agreement to drop 'race-norming' in settlement program

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) and former players have agreed to eliminate race-based methods of weighing claims in the league's $1 billion settlement program over brain injuries under a proposal filed in federal court. Former players Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport alleged in a proposed class-action...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy