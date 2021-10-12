CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carlsbad, CA

New Village Arts Names New Managing Director & Associate Artistic Director

By Clyde
thevistapress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Village Arts Names New Additions to Staff Rae Henderson is New Managing Director, and Joy Jones Named Associate Artistic Director for Education and Community Outreach. Carlsbad, CA—New Village Arts (NVA), North County’s cultural hub, welcomes two new staff members who have just joined the management team. Rae Henderson is the company’s new Managing Director effective October 1, and Joy Jones is the new Associate Artistic Director in charge of education and community outreach, as of September 13.

www.thevistapress.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

CDC panel approves Moderna and J&J boosters

A CDC advisory panel is recommending booster doses of both Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines. Now CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or revise the committee's recommendations. Meg Oliver has more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized for 'preliminary investigations'

Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized Wednesday night for "preliminary investigations," a Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed to ABC News. The queen was back at her desk at Windsor Castle by Thursday afternoon and undertaking light duties. No other details about the queen's condition are currently available. "Following medical advice to rest for...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Carlsbad, CA
Government
State
Minnesota State
San Diego, CA
Government
State
Texas State
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Carlsbad, CA
Entertainment
City
Carlsbad, CA
Reuters

Fed cracks down on top officials' trading in bid to end ethics scandal

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by its top officials and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities, taking action roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some U.S. central bank policymakers triggered an ethics uproar.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing Arts#School Of Visual Arts#Nva#Legoland#Beehive#Board Of Directors
The Associated Press

COVID vaccine: CDC expands booster rollout, OKs mixing shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions more Americans can get a COVID-19 booster and choose a different company’s vaccine for that next shot, federal health officials said Thursday. Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already are eligible for a booster and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says specific Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients qualify, too. And in a bigger change, the agency is allowing the flexibility of “mixing and matching” that extra dose regardless of which type people received first.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

League, players reach agreement to drop 'race-norming' in settlement program

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) and former players have agreed to eliminate race-based methods of weighing claims in the league's $1 billion settlement program over brain injuries under a proposal filed in federal court. Former players Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport alleged in a proposed class-action...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy