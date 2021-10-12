New Village Arts Names New Managing Director & Associate Artistic Director
New Village Arts Names New Additions to Staff Rae Henderson is New Managing Director, and Joy Jones Named Associate Artistic Director for Education and Community Outreach. Carlsbad, CA—New Village Arts (NVA), North County’s cultural hub, welcomes two new staff members who have just joined the management team. Rae Henderson is the company’s new Managing Director effective October 1, and Joy Jones is the new Associate Artistic Director in charge of education and community outreach, as of September 13.www.thevistapress.com
