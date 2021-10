Albemarle County is letting students with disabilities come into school buildings to practice masking after a reinterpretation of the division’s mask policy. Children who were previously told they would have to attend virtual school if they couldn’t wear a mask have since been allowed to work on mask-wearing skills with their teachers in-person — a process known as desensitization that involves slowly exposing the student to the mask for increasing amounts of time and intensity while rewarding students as they tolerate the face covering.

