Just days ago, Jon Gruden seemed unassailable, assumedly untouchable. But as of Monday, he resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. A favorite of Vegas franchise owner Mark Davis, he was in year four of a mammoth 10-year contract. The team was actually winning this season, and most critically, this was the organization’s ballyhooed first year in Las Vegas, breaking in a new multibillion-dollar stadium with its high-profile coach leading the way.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO