----- San Diego-based Shield AI, which is developing software to help coordinate teams of robots in the defense and military market, says it has deployed its system with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and on the USS Portland. According to the company, it is developing systems which can help teams of robots and UAVs fly together in areas where GPS- and RF-signals are not working. The company is led by former Navy SEAL Brandon Tseng. The company said its unmanned aerial vehicle, the V-BAT, fits into the bed of a pickup truck or inside a Blackhawk helicopter. The company has its own subsidiary, Martin UAV, which is building the unmanned aircraft system.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO