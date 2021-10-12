CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
October 12, 2021 2.19am EDT

As well as Michelle Grattan’s usual interviews with experts and politicians about the news of the day, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where all things political will be discussed with members of The Conversations’s politics team.

In this week’s episode, they canvass Scott Morrison’s signal he now does want to go to Glasgow, as even Prince Charles increases the pressure on him to attend the “last chance saloon”. This comes as crunch time looms for the Nationals to agree to a new government climate policy.

Meanwhile the admission by federal Labor MP Anthony Byrne be branch stacked leaves Anthony Albanese is an awkward position as he prepares for the election.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

TheConversationAU

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the new NSW Premier, hospital funding, and a federal integrity commission

University of Canberra Professional Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Associate Professor Caroline Fisher discuss the week in politics This week they talk about the new NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet – his relationship with Scott Morrison, and his steps to differentiate himself from Gladys Berejiklian, with some changes to the road-map out of lockdown. Meanwhile the hospital wars are back. All the states want more money from Canberra as they prepare for reopening. Scott Morrison is resisting, insisting they’ve had plenty of time and funding to get ready and targeting Queensland in particular. After Berejiklian’s resignation, triggered by the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption’s probity investigation into her conduct, attention has turned to the federal government’s proposed integrity commission. Ahead of the introduction of the legislation, due soon, debate is raging over what should be the extent of its powers. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Former judge Stephen Charles slams government's integrity commission model

After Gladys Berejiklian’s resignation over an investigation by the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), the debate about the federal government’s proposed – but weak – federal integrity commission is heating up. Stephen Charles, a former Victorian judge who is a director of the Centre for Public Integrity, says the Coalition should totally rework its draft model to give it real teeth in dealing with politicians and public servants. Pointing out that under the government draft, investigations of politicians wouldn’t have public hearings, Charles asks, “What does that show you about the concern they have of their activities being exposed?...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Grattan on Friday: Anthony Albanese needed to walk the talk on Labor integrity issue

Anthony Albanese has diminished his own, and Labor’s, credibility on integrity issues by declining to act immediately against MP Anthony Byrne, who this week admitted to participating extensively in branch stacking. Byrne’s evidence to Victoria’s Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission was horrifying for anyone concerned with how our democracy works. The issues raised go far beyond the particular circumstances. The IBAC investigation into branch stacking in Victorian Labor was triggered by Nine’s 2020 revelations about the activities of Adem Somyurek, at the time a factional power broker in a subgroup of the right and a minister in the Andrews government. The average person...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Grattan on Friday: Morrison government faces battle over integrity commission it doesn't really want

Those critiquing the dramatic fall of Gladys Berejiklian, who resigned when the Independent Commission Against Corruption announced it was investigating the probity of her conduct, have divided into two camps. Some cast ICAC as the ogre that’s brought down a good leader, and a woman at that, over what seem to them relatively small matters. Others argue propriety is paramount, regardless of the broader qualities of a leader, and Berejiklian’s position as NSW premier became untenable after her revelation last year of her relationship with a dodgy colleague. Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce portrayed ICAC as a rogue player that gets in the...
POLITICS
citywatchla.com

Uncivil Politics

While many in the media may dismiss this as typical Washington Beltway drama, it actually reflects deeper political anger at politicians from both Parties whose actual allegiance is to economic elites. This frustration has boiled over and taken almost surreal turns as recently immigration activists followed Senator Kyrsten Sinema into the bathroom to protest her blockage of the bill for reasons that appear to less with any serious ideological objection and more in pleasing the corporate donor base.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheConversationAU

Word from The Hill: Mustering the government's rural rump into the 2050 tent

As well as Michelle Grattan’s usual interviews with experts and politicians about the news of the day, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where all things political will be discussed with members of The Conversations’s politics team. In this week’s episode, politics + society editor Amanda Dunn and Michelle discuss the tortuous negotiations with the Nationals over the 2050 net zero target the PM intends to take to Glasgow. The Nationals claim they’re not holding the government to ransom, but they’re playing hardball in extracting protections for the regions. They also canvass Anthony Albanese’s reference of Labor MP Anthony Byrne – who gave sensational evidence to IBAC last week about branch stacking – to the Finance Department to determine whether he breached rules by employing taxpayer-funded staff who didn’t even turn up at the office. Additional audio A List of Ways to Die, Lee Rosevere, from Free Music Archive. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Grattan on Friday: Can Barnaby Joyce sell his supporters the net zero he's previously trashed?

Barnaby Joyce will probably never again have so much power as he does at this moment, in his trading with Scott Morrison over support for the net zero by 2050 target. Yet it’s a negotiation forced on him, for an objective he doesn’t believe in and which he fears could cost him and his party at the election. Joyce never accepted relinquishing the Nationals leadership, never stopped his quest to seize the job back. He and his supporters undermined Michael McCormack, in effect dubbing him Morrison’s doormat and insisting that on climate policy the prime minister would walk all over him. Now Joyce...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Albanese asks finance department whether Byrne breached official rules over staff

Anthony Albanese has referred Labor MP Anthony Byrne to the finance department to investigate his employment of taxpayer-funded staff who didn’t turn up to his office. Albanese said he had first spoken to Byrne about whether he would refer himself to the department over the staff, who were taken on at the behest of a factional boss. But Byrne said he had legal advice it was not appropriate, because of the undertakings he had give the Victorian Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission. “Therefore I referred Mr Byrne,” Albanese said. At IBAC last week the Labor MP, who has held the Victorian federal seat of Holt...
ECONOMY
WFMZ-TV Online

Japan Politics

Kishida vows to lead with 'trust and empathy' to fix Japan. In his first policy speech, new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has promised to strengthen the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in case of another resurgence and revive its battered economy while bolstering defenses against threats from China and North Korea. Kishida says he also spoke on Friday by telephone with Chinese President Xi Jinping and raised concerns about China’s escalating activities in disputed maritime territories and human rights problems in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang region. Kishida faces the task of rallying public support for the governing party ahead of national elections expected Oct. 31. He was sworn in Monday as Japan’s 100th prime minister, succeeding Yoshihide Suga, who left after only a year in office.
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Morrison set for Glasgow but has to finish packing his bag

Scott Morrison has declared he will attend next month’s Glasgow climate conference, as the Coalition parties prepare to consider the government’s revised climate policy. Morrison, who delayed a final decision on whether to go to COP26, and at one stage seemed inclined not to, said on Friday he had confirmed his attendance overnight. But he still has to land his new climate policy, including a net zero target for 2050, with the Nationals. The Nationals meet on Sunday, and will be briefed by Energy Minister Angus Taylor. The Liberal parliamentary party will meet on Monday. The indications on Friday were that a majority...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Barnaby Joyce says Nationals don't want bigger medium term emissions reduction target

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce apparently killed the prospect of the Nationals agreeing to a more ambitious 2030 emissions reduction firm target, even before his party room met to consider the government’s proposed new climate policy. Asked ahead of Sunday’s party meeting whether there was any chance of it agreement to a new hard target for 2030, Joyce said: “On this issue, I would say no. "I’ve got to be honest and say, well, what’s the views of the room on that issue? I don’t think that’s going to happen,” he told a news conference. Pressed on whether there was no chance, Joyce...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

After a bombshell day at ICAC, questions must be asked about integrity in Australian politics

A few days into the current Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) proceedings in NSW, and it appears two relatively popular former NSW premiers and Cabinet colleagues – Gladys Berejiklian and Mike Baird – might hold markedly different views on integrity in public office. In fact, Baird, who is not accused of any wrongdoing, told the hearing he was “incredulous” when he found out about the relationship between Berejiklian and former MP Daryl Maguire, and believed she ought to have disclosed it. In the wake of the ICAC hearings, questions are also emerging about the system surrounding, and potentially enabling, perceived actions...
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
Telegraph

Sajid Javid is right: families have a responsibility to care for their own

We sat at our favourite café. Lake Como glittered in the sunlight, majestic mountains loomed. “If there are any decent care homes here, we’re moving!’’ My husband was only half in jest. Beside us, our Italian friend looked puzzled: “Didn’t you tell me you have three children? Then you have three care homes already.”
U.K.
Washington Examiner

Biden’s big government window has closed

President Joe Biden’s mantra has been "go big or go home." Biden has proposed spending trillions of dollars on COVID relief, infrastructure, and new social programs. On the heels of the pandemic, it appeared that Biden and his fellow Democrats had a window of opportunity to dramatically expand the size and role of the federal government. They saw a chance to cut a 21st century New Deal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Ted Cruz’s Immigration Bill Latest Attempt To Demonize Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s yet another salvo in the bitter political battle over the waves of immigration at our southern border. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) wants to create a dozen new ports of entry for migrants, and three Massachusetts communities known for their liberal politics are on his list. This is just the latest entry in a long-running effort to turn Massachusetts into a national object of political scorn. “If you’re fine with two million illegal immigrants, let’s send them to where you like to hang out,” said Cruz, feeding the right-wing outrage machine by demonizing a familiar target. His new bill, headed...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TheConversationAU

Climate wars, carbon taxes and toppled leaders: the 30-year history of Australia’s climate response, in brief

Time is rapidly running out for the Morrison government to announce a new climate policy before the United Nations COP26 climate talks in Glasgow next month. At the 11th hour, the government appears poised to announce a net-zero emissions target for 2050 and, possibly, stronger ambition to 2030. Infamously, Australia has to date failed to sustain a meaningful climate policy regime. As my latest research has shown, inaction by the federal government has been a particularly effective handbrake on progress. So any new climate targets, and a robust plan to meet them, would be welcome. The challenge now for the Morrison government...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

