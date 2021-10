Fort Worth police are looking for the driver of a gray Chevrolet Camaro who was involved in a hit and run that left a woman and two children injured on Oct. 17. On Thursday, the department said in a Twitter post that the driver was racing other vehicles in the 1700 block of Everman Parkway around 6 p.m. The driver created doughnuts in the street, lost control and drove through the backyard fence of a residence.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO