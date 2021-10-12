CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Japan shares snap 3-day rally, tech stocks fall amid U.S. rate fears

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japanese shares closed lower on Tuesday after a three-session rally, tracking a weaker finish on Wall Street and as big tech stocks sold off amid fears over higher U.S. interest rates.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.94% to close at 28,230.61, while the broader Topix fell 0.7% to 1,982.68.

“Wall Street’s lower finish has pushed Japanese shares down but I would say today’s declines were rather a reaction to a strong rally in the past few sessions,” said Hideyuki Suzuki, general manager at investment research for SBI Securities.

“Investors saw rising U.S. interest rates as risk factors because when rates are high, growth shares are sold. That means Japanese technology stocks also decline.”

U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday as investors grew nervous ahead of the third-quarter earnings reporting season, while U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-month highs at the end of last week in the wake of a weaker-than-anticipated September employment report. U.S. bond markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.

In Japan, technology heavyweights dragged the Nikkei lower on Tuesday, with start-up investor SoftBank Group falling 2.42%, robot maker Fanuc losing 1.66% and medical equipment maker Terumo slipping 1.39%.

Shares that rose recently on hopes of an economic reopening fell, with retailers and airlines losing 1.89% and 2.06%, respectively.

Yaskawa Electric Corp, which was among the first to report results every earnings season, extended losses despite an upward revision to its profit outlook on Friday, losing 4.34%.

Automakers rose as the yen weakened against the dollar, with Toyota Motor climbing 0.78% and Honda Motor edging up 0.2%.

Oil explorer Inpex gained 1.76% amid a spike in oil prices.

Eneos Holdings advanced 1.41% after Japan’s biggest refiner made a $1.8 billion acquisition of solar power plant operator Japan Renewable Energy to expand its low-carbon business. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

The stock market continues to chug along, opening up opportunities to cash in. This duo of stocks provides more unique growth opportunities than most. There are few better roads to building wealth over your lifetime than investing in the stock market. The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Softbank Group#Japanese#Topix#Sbi Securities#U S Treasury#Fanuc#Terumo#Yaskawa Electric Corp#Toyota Motor#Honda Motor#Inpex#Eneos Holdings#Japan Renewable Energy
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Fall Amid Earnings, Jobless Data

U.S. stock indexes were poised for muted opening losses, as investors parsed another batch of earnings reports and data on the labor market. Futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.2% Thursday, a day after the broad stocks gauge climbed for a sixth consecutive session and closed at its second-highest level on record. Contracts for the Dow Jones Industrial Average—which also stands just shy of its mid-August record—ticked down 0.2%. Futures for the tech-focused Nasdaq-100 also fell 0.2%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

Snap-On Shares Fall Despite Q3 EPS Beat

Snap-on Inc (NYSE: SNA) reported third-quarter sales growth of 10.2% year-over-year to $1.04 billion, and an increase of 7% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $1.01 billion. Sales by segments: Commercial & Industrial $351.4 million (+13.9% Y/Y); Snap-on Tools $471.4 million (+4.8% Y/Y); Repair Systems & Information $364.4...
STOCKS
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, S&P 500 hits record; U.S. 10-yr yield jumps

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Global stock indexes mostly climbed and the S&P 500 posted a record closing high on Thursday, helped by gains in consumer discretionary and technology shares, while U.S. Treasury yields jumped. The dollar also strengthened, boosted by better jobs and housing data, including data showing...
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Spike Over 200%

Wall Street has mixed feelings about penny stocks. These tickers changing hands for less than $5 per share either draw investors in with their high return potential or send them running for the hills, but why?. When we say high return potential, we aren’t exaggerating. The bargain price points allow...
STOCKS
Reuters

S&P 500 climbs to record closing high; IBM weighs on the Dow

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 boasted a record closing high and its seventh straight session of gains on Thursday while the Nasdaq was boosted by such high-profile stocks as Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) but a tumble in IBM (IBM.N) shares weighed on the Dow. After...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy