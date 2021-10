Andy Murray came through an epic first-round contest against American Frances Tiafoe at the European Open in Antwerp which lasted almost four hours after three tie-break sets.Back at the scene of his last singles title in 2019, the former world number one showed great stamina alongside his 23-year-old opponent to battle through 7-6 (2) 6-7 (7) 7-6 (8) in three hours and 46 minutes of a gripping encounter on Tuesday evening.Murray’s ranking has dropped to 172 as a result of the points finally coming off from his triumph in Belgium which came less than a year after his hip...

