CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Word from The Hill: A prime minister, a prince and the 'last chance saloon'.

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3szWFw_0cOSxop400

As well as Michelle Grattan’s usual interviews with experts and politicians about the news of the day, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where all things political will be discussed with members of The Conversations’s politics team.

In this week’s episode, they canvass Scott Morrison’s signal he now does want to go to Glasgow, as even Prince Charles increases the pressure on him to attend the “last chance saloon”. This comes as crunch time looms for the Nationals to agree to a new government climate policy.

Meanwhile the admission by federal Labor MP Anthony Byrne be branch stacked leaves Anthony Albanese is an awkward position as he prepares for the election.

Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on high noon climate negotiations, and pressure on Albanese over MP Anthony Byrne

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics. This week they discuss Scott Morrison’s battle to get a deal with the Nationals, as Australia is under international pressure to deliver something meaningful for Glasgow. They also canvass the sensational evidence given to the Victorian Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission on nefarious practices in the Victorian Labor Party. During the hearings, the MP for Holt, Anthony Byrne admitted to branch stacking, posing a dilemma for Anthony Albanese. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Grattan on Friday: Anthony Albanese needed to walk the talk on Labor integrity issue

Anthony Albanese has diminished his own, and Labor’s, credibility on integrity issues by declining to act immediately against MP Anthony Byrne, who this week admitted to participating extensively in branch stacking. Byrne’s evidence to Victoria’s Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission was horrifying for anyone concerned with how our democracy works. The issues raised go far beyond the particular circumstances. The IBAC investigation into branch stacking in Victorian Labor was triggered by Nine’s 2020 revelations about the activities of Adem Somyurek, at the time a factional power broker in a subgroup of the right and a minister in the Andrews government. The average person...
AUSTRALIA
knoxvilletimes.com

An open letter to Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Graeme Doyle takes a moment to thank our "wonderful" Prime Minister for all of his "accomplishments" that have made our country so "great". I just realised how long it has been since I scribbled you a note of encouragement. I was whipping up a double-baked souffle for dinner and I remember how fond you are of foreign food, being such a dab hand at a curry, or a nasi goreng.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Michelle Grattan
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Anthony Albanese
TheConversationAU

Word from The Hill: Mustering the government's rural rump into the 2050 tent

As well as Michelle Grattan’s usual interviews with experts and politicians about the news of the day, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where all things political will be discussed with members of The Conversations’s politics team. In this week’s episode, politics + society editor Amanda Dunn and Michelle discuss the tortuous negotiations with the Nationals over the 2050 net zero target the PM intends to take to Glasgow. The Nationals claim they’re not holding the government to ransom, but they’re playing hardball in extracting protections for the regions. They also canvass Anthony Albanese’s reference of Labor MP Anthony Byrne – who gave sensational evidence to IBAC last week about branch stacking – to the Finance Department to determine whether he breached rules by employing taxpayer-funded staff who didn’t even turn up at the office. Additional audio A List of Ways to Die, Lee Rosevere, from Free Music Archive. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Grattan on Friday: Can Barnaby Joyce sell his supporters the net zero he's previously trashed?

Barnaby Joyce will probably never again have so much power as he does at this moment, in his trading with Scott Morrison over support for the net zero by 2050 target. Yet it’s a negotiation forced on him, for an objective he doesn’t believe in and which he fears could cost him and his party at the election. Joyce never accepted relinquishing the Nationals leadership, never stopped his quest to seize the job back. He and his supporters undermined Michael McCormack, in effect dubbing him Morrison’s doormat and insisting that on climate policy the prime minister would walk all over him. Now Joyce...
POLITICS
hot96.com

Tunisian prime minister names new government

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia named a new government on Monday, 11 weeks after President Kais Saied sacked the previous prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed executive power in moves his foes call a coup. Prime Minister Najla Bouden, who was appointed earlier this month, kept in place several of the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Chance Saloon#Conversations#Labor
Birmingham Star

Prime Minister to launch PM GatiShakti on October 13

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): In a historic event for the infrastructure landscape of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, on October 13, 2021 at 11 am at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The official statement by the Prime Minister's...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Anniversary of a landslide: new research reveals what really swung New Zealand's 2020 'COVID election'

Nine months out from the 2020 election, opinion polls suggested it would be a close race between Labour and National. But that all changed with the arrival of the global pandemic. COVID came to dominate the policy and political agenda from March 2020, ensuring Labour focused its re-election campaign firmly on its pandemic response. As Jacinda Ardern said at the campaign launch, “When people ask, is this a COVID election, my answer is yes, it is.” The result was resounding. On October 17, Labour won an unprecedented victory, forming the first single-party majority government of the MMP era. It was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheConversationAU

Government shuts down move to refer Christian Porter's secret funds to privileges inquiry

The government has blocked an inquiry into whether Christian Porter breached parliamentary privilege in refusing to reveal who donated to his legal costs. This was despite Speaker Tony Smith giving the Labor motion for the reference precedence to be debated, which would normally see the house send the matter to the privileges committee. Manager of opposition business Tony Burke said this was the first time a government had voted against a privileges referral to which a speaker had given precedence. After Labor argued on Monday Porter should be referred, Smith announced on Wednesday that “based on my careful consideration of all of...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
primenewsghana.com

Guinea junta leader appoints civilian prime minister

Guinea's military leader has named former civil servant Mohamed Beavogui as prime minister to oversee transition to civilian rule following last month's coup. Mr Beavogui, 68, is an expert in agricultural finance. He is related to Diallo Tellia - a former Guinean diplomat who served as the first secretary-general of the Organisation of African Unity, news agencies report.
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Albanese asks finance department whether Byrne breached official rules over staff

Anthony Albanese has referred Labor MP Anthony Byrne to the finance department to investigate his employment of taxpayer-funded staff who didn’t turn up to his office. Albanese said he had first spoken to Byrne about whether he would refer himself to the department over the staff, who were taken on at the behest of a factional boss. But Byrne said he had legal advice it was not appropriate, because of the undertakings he had give the Victorian Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission. “Therefore I referred Mr Byrne,” Albanese said. At IBAC last week the Labor MP, who has held the Victorian federal seat of Holt...
ECONOMY
TheConversationCanada

Rookie MPs face unique challenges in the 44th Canadian Parliament

Members of Parliament in Canada go through a trial by fire when they first enter the House of Commons. After an exhausting election period, new MPs must quickly come to grips with House of Commons procedures, hire staff and set up their constituency offices. Rookie MPs who will soon enter the 44th Parliament are facing unique obstacles in addition to these existing challenges. These hurdles include a lack of social contact with senior MPs if the House continues with hybrid sittings that limit in-person attendance, increased constituency service demands and a heightened climate of hostility towards politicians. COVID-19 prevention measures...
POLITICS
AFP

UK's warring political tribes call truce, but will it last?

Just 48 hours after mourning British MPs issued emotive appeals for political civility, Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared impatient to go on the attack in parliament. As Johnson spoke on Wednesday, outside, a handful of protesters erected a mock gallows, accusing MPs of "treason" in imposing lockdowns and launching vaccination programmes against the coronavirus pandemic. The day before, an anti-vaccination mob had swarmed around senior cabinet minister Michael Gove on a street near parliament. Nearby police officers scrambled to protect him. The killing last week of Conservative MP David Amess has prompted soul-searching among his colleagues from all sides as to why there is so much anger in the political air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailynewsen.com

Fumio Kishida is invested Prime Minister of Japan

Fumio Kishida has been invested as a new Prime Minister of Japan in an extraordinary parliamentary session after his victory in the primaries of the ruler Liberal Democratic Party (PLD). The appointment of Kishida was formally ratified in a vote in both cameras, in which the ruling coalition has a...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Barnaby Joyce says Nationals don't want bigger 2030 emissions reduction target

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce apparently killed the prospect of the Nationals agreeing to a more ambitious 2030 emissions reduction firm target, even before his party room met to consider the government’s proposed new climate policy. Later, the Nationals on Sunday night broke after four hours of briefing, questions and discussion, without a final position on the government’s climate policy, the core of which is a 2050 net zero target. Nationals deputy leader David Littleproud said after the meeting that there were still more questions to be answered, and the party would take its time to get things right. Asked ahead of the...
JAPAN
TheConversationAU

After a bombshell day at ICAC, questions must be asked about integrity in Australian politics

A few days into the current Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) proceedings in NSW, and it appears two relatively popular former NSW premiers and Cabinet colleagues – Gladys Berejiklian and Mike Baird – might hold markedly different views on integrity in public office. In fact, Baird, who is not accused of any wrongdoing, told the hearing he was “incredulous” when he found out about the relationship between Berejiklian and former MP Daryl Maguire, and believed she ought to have disclosed it. In the wake of the ICAC hearings, questions are also emerging about the system surrounding, and potentially enabling, perceived actions...
POLITICS
AFP

Barbados elects first president, to replace British Queen

Barbados has elected its first president, a key step in preparations to become a republic and remove Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as head of state of the Caribbean island. Sandra Mason, the current governor-general, is set to be sworn in as president on November 30, the country's 55th anniversary of independence from Britain. Calling the parliamentary vote a "historic milestone on the road to the Republic," the Barbadian government tweeted that its House and Senate had elected Mason, 72, on Wednesday. In September 2020, Mason announced the break with Britain, saying "the time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind."
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy