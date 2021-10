U.S. stock futures were mixed Friday with the major averages on track to open near all-time highs as disappointing results from Intel and Snap weighed on technology. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 51 points, or 0.14%, while S&P 500 futures ticked up 0.08% and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.19%. The choppy session comes a day after the S&P closed at a record high as the Dow and the Nasdaq ended within 1% of their own peaks.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO