Most JGB yields flat after 30-year note auction

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Most Japanese government bond yields were flat on Tuesday after a moderately solid outcome of an auction for 30-year notes and as investors stayed cautious over rising U.S. Treasury yields.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.09%, while the 20-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.47%.

The auction received bids worth 2.9 times the amount sold, lower than a book-cove-ratio of three times at the previous auction.

The outcome was seen as “moderately solid” but it did not drive investors to place active bids because they were cautious about rising U.S. yields, a market participant said.

Two-year Treasury yields leapt to a more than 18-month high during Asian trade, while the 10-year yield has now climbed about 30 basis points in three weeks. U.S. bond markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.

In Japan, the 30-year bond yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.7%, while the 40-year yield was flat at 0.78%.

The five-year bond yield was flat at minus 0.08%, while the two year bond yield was unchanged at minus 0.12%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.05 point to 151.25.

Reuters

UPDATE 2-Japan's consumer inflation turns positive as energy costs rise

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices rose in September for the first time since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, a sign that rising energy and raw material costs are gradually pushing up inflation. Analysts expect rising fuel costs to accelerate consumer inflation...
Reuters

Stocks rise, S&P 500 hits record; U.S. 10-yr yield jumps

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Global stock indexes mostly climbed and the S&P 500 posted a record closing high on Thursday,helped by gains in consumer discretionary and technology shares, while U.S. Treasury yields jumped. The dollar also strengthened, boosted by better jobs and housing data, including data showing the...
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar higher on upbeat U.S. data but set for weekly losses

HONG KONG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The dollar was firmer early on Friday, helped higher by upbeat economic data though was headed for its second week of declines while commodities currencies slipped as traders rejigged their positions after this week’s brisk rally. Better jobs and housing data and rising U.S....
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mostly weaker, Singapore dollar firms

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.140 113.97 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.346 1.3476 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 27.899 27.912 +0.05 Korean won 1178.300 1177.2 -0.09 Peso 50.835 50.79 -0.09 Rupiah 14140.000 14120 -0.14 Rupee 74.860 74.86 0.00 Ringgit 4.157 4.156 -0.02 Yuan 6.396 6.392 -0.06 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 114.140 103.24 -9.55 Sing dlr 1.346 1.3209 -1.86 Taiwan dlr 27.899 28.483 +2.09 Korean won 1178.300 1086.20 -7.82 Baht 33.380 29.96 -10.25 Peso 50.835 48.01 -5.56 Rupiah 14140.000 14040 -0.71 Rupee 74.860 73.07 -2.40 Ringgit 4.157 4.0200 -3.30 Yuan 6.396 6.5283 +2.07 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
TREASURIES-U.S. yields extend rise after soft 20-year auction; curve steepens for 2nd day

* U.S. 10-year yield his 5-month high * U.S. 5-year yield matches 7-month peak hit Monday * U.S. 20-yar auction results show weak demand (Recasts, adds new comment, 20-year auction results) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, after a weak auction of 20-year notes, with the yield curve steepening for a second day, suggesting some investors may be having second thoughts about pricing a too aggressive monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve. Prior to the curve steepening this week, the yield curve had flattened the last few sessions on expectations the Fed will raise interest rates earlier than expected, pushing short-dated yields higher. U.S. yields also extended gains after a softer-than-expected 20-year auction that saw the yield at 2.1%, higher than the expected rate at the bid deadline, suggesting investors demanded a higher premium for the bond. "It looks as though not even a significant cheapening in the issue could boost demand given rising inflation concerns and the generally bearish momentum in Treasuries since the September 22 FOMC," said Kim Rupert, managing director, fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco. There were $54.1 billion in bids for a 2.25 bid-to-cover, lower than 2.36 last month and the 2.35 average. Action Economics said this was the third lowest bid-to-cover on record for the 20-year note, which the Treasury started selling again in May 2020. Overnight, the U.S. 10-year yield climbed to a five-month peak of 1.673%, while that on the 5-year note matched a seven- month high of 1.193% hit on Monday. The rise in long-dated yields steepened the curve again, with the spread between U.S. 5-year notes and U.S 30-year bonds at nearly 97 basis points. "Central bank tightening fever in Europe cooled off overnight, removing immediate pressure for consistently higher intermediate yields," wrote Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist, at FHN Financial, in a research note. "That also reduces the curve flattener demand for long U.S. Treasuries at least for today." On Tuesday, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said market expectations for future interest rates do not square with the ECB's guidance for no hike until inflation is seen stable at 2%. Analysts said the move higher overnight and on Wednesday in U.S. long-dated yields was spurred by comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller late Tuesday, saying the Fed may have to adopt "a more aggressive policy response" if high inflation continues through the end of the year. Waller's views, however, differed from that of Fed Governor Randal Quarles, who said on Wednesday that while it's time for the Fed to begin dialing down its bond-buying program, it would be "premature" to start raising interest rates in the face of high inflation that is likely to recede next year. Futures on the U.S. federal funds rate, which track short-term interest rate expectations, continued to price in a rate increase next year, although, the percentages have come down. On Wednesday, futures traders reduced the chances of a quarter-point tightening by the Fed in June to 46%, from 60% on Monday. Traders also pared back the odds of a rate hike in July to 62% from 82% on Monday. In afternoon trading, the U.S. 5-year yield, which reflects monetary policy expectations, was last down at 1.1506%. U.S. 20-year yields rose to one-week highs of 2.1%, and were last up 2 basis points at 2.0873%. U.S 30-year yields also touched one-week peaks of 2.1210% and were last up 3 basis points at 2.1163%. October 20 Wednesday 2:29PM New York / 1829 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.000 Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 -0.005 Two-year note 99-194/256 0.3753 -0.018 Three-year note 99-198/256 0.7019 -0.008 Five-year note 98-176/256 1.1489 -0.006 Seven-year note 98-160/256 1.4589 -0.005 10-year note 96-124/256 1.6391 0.005 20-year bond 94-140/256 2.0873 0.020 30-year bond 97-116/256 2.1156 0.030 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.75 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.75 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -23.00 0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Nick Zieminski, Kirsten Donovan)
Gold futures post back-to-back session gains

Gold futures rose on Wednesday, settling higher for a second straight session. "Inflation concerns are supporting gold prices," said Chintan Karnani, director of research at Insignia Consultants. The yellow metal is still trading in the $1,750 to $1,800 range, but it will break free from that range, as physical demand is very high in Asia, he said. In the short term, however, gold has to show signs of trading over $1,800 for prices to rally, said Karnani. December gold climbed by $14.40, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,784.90 an ounce. After the release of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book report, prices traded at $1,786.40 in electronic trading.
The 3 Most Telling Price Charts Now: Oil, Copper, 10-Year Yield

These charts tell a story. Levels have been reached — or are about to be reached — that indicate the possibility of a more permanent change in direction. The commodities price charts may be telling in terms of future inflation possibilities. The chart of a Treasury bond yield may be expressing similar concerns.
Barrick Gold Stock Slips on Bear Note, Rising Bond Yields

The shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) are down 2.5% to trade at $19.11 this morning, as buillion prices drop on a rebound in U.S. bond yields, despite a cooling U.S. dollar. The miner also received a price-target cut from Bernstein earlier to $26.50 from $27.50. The brokerage bunch is...
10-Year Treasury Yield Dips After Lower-Than-Expected Producer Inflation

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield dipped Thursday as investors digested a lighter-than-expected September producer inflation reading. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note gave up 3.1 basis points, falling to 1.518% at 4:12 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was 2.3 basis points lower at 2.018%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
