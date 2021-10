IBM - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2021 results wherein it came up with an earnings beat but lagged on revenues. Earnings per share came in at $2.52, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49 but less than the year-ago earnings of $2.58. Revenues grew 0.3% year over year to $17.62 billion and fell short of the consensus estimate of $17.76 billion. The revenue miss highlights the challenge of fulfilling the company’s pledge to return to growth this year as it prepares to spin off its low-growth legacy computer services unit. Weak sales in legacy IT management and systems units outweighed robust demand for cloud computing (see: all the Technology ETFs here).

