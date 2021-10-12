CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

New Dubai-Based Blue Engine Studios Chief Talks Deal With John De Mol to Bring ‘Avastars’ to Arab World (EXCLUSIVE)

By Nick Vivarelli
Variety
Variety
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ET3rH_0cOStT5r00

Veteran Arab TV executives Ziad Kebbi and Hani Ghorayeb have formed Dubai-based Blue Engine Studios, a new content creation and production company dedicated to scripted and non-scripted shows targeting the booming pan-Arab OTT market as well as linear TV channels.

As their first announced move Blue Engine has inked a deal with John De Mol ’s Talpa Concept under which they will bring “Avastars,” Talpa’s new music and dance talent show, which uses motion capture and augmented reality technology, to the Middle East and North African markets.

For the Arabic version of “Avastars” Blue Engine has inked a deal with top  Middle East broadcaster MBC. The show will be available on MBC’s channels and on its streamer Shahid VIP, produced by Blue Engine Studios.

Kebbi pointed out that the “Avastars” deal with an Arab media outlet will be “the first international commission” for the high tech format outside The Netherlands where De Mol’s new show – in which human singing talent controls the avastar’s facial expressions and voice, while dancing talent wears a special suit to control the movements of the avastar’s body and head – will air on Talpa-owned channel SBS 6.

K ebbi (pictured, left) is a former president of Sony Pictures Television Arabia who has produced and delivered the local adaptations of international formats, such as “The Voice,” and “Deal or No Deal” for MBC, and who is now serving as Blue Engine’s CEO.

Blue Engine’s Chairman is Ghorayeb (pictured, right) who is President of the International Advertising Association’s UAE chapter and has played a key role in fueling MBC’s growth. While the company’s COO is former ITV Studios Middle East production chief Jenane Mandour.

“Together we will have a better and deeper understanding of the market; the needs of the market, whether it’s streaming platforms or free-to-air broadcasters,” said Kebbi.

Kebbi said Blue Engine has signed an exclusive cooperation agreement with Talpa Concepts under which besides “Avastars” they will be exclusively carrying De Mol’s library of formats in the Middle East comprising hit shows such as “Marble Mania,” and “Hit the Road.”

Blue Engine has also been developing their own original formats, including a still untitled dating show, which would be a first for the largely Muslim Arab market. “Dating has never been explored in the region,” Kebbi noted, saying that they have “found the way that it would work in our area, keeping in mind all the restrictions.” This way involves setting the six-episode dating show “in a car.”

He added that Blue Engine is in advanced talks with a streaming player on their original dating format, which they also aim to export outside the region.

Meanwhile Blue Engine is also getting into scripted content with several high-end original Arabic dramas in various stages of development, details of which are being kept under wraps.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Endeavor Content in Talks to Reteam With ‘Blue Miracle’ Makers (EXCLUSIVE)

Endeavor Content is in talks to reteam with the filmmakers behind the hit “Blue Miracle,” in the wake of its success on Netflix, where it ranked second on its opening weekend, and is reported to have resonated in the U.S. across all ethnic groups. Starring a relatively unknown Latino cast, the most high-profile actor in it is Dennis Quaid who plays a washed-up and cantankerous boat captain who reluctantly teams up with a guardian, played by Jimmy Gonzales (“Mayans M.C.”), and some of his charges from a cash-strapped orphanage in order to win a lucrative fishing tournament. “Judging from the online chatter,...
MOVIES
Variety

Lux Vide Sales Chief Barbara Pavone on ‘Sandokan,’ ‘Michelangelo’ ‘Caravaggio’ & Retaining IP With Streamers (EXCLUSIVE)

Italy’s Lux Vide, which has been pushing into the U.S. and international markets with high-end shows such as “Medici” and “Leonardo,” recently appointed former Warner Bros. Italy senior exec Barbara Pavone as its chief marketing and sales officer. As part of her job Pavone, who is attending Mipcom, is dealing with Lux’s international co-productions and partnerships. Not surprisingly, one of her biggest challenges is retaining IP when she negotiates with streamers such as Netflix. “It’s a privilege to work with global streaming platforms,” says Pavone who recently helped seal Lux’s first deal with a major streamer, details of which are being kept...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Rome MIA Market Chief Lucia Milazzotto on Becoming ‘The Home’ of European Film, TV Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

Rome’s new-concept MIA Market, which had the rare distinction of holding a physical edition last year – albeit with an online component — has unsurprisingly succeeded in luring a robust group of international industry heavyweights, including a copious  U.S. contingent, for its upcoming Oct. 13-17 seventh edition. They are also boasting a 30% increase in completed films screening on its film market side. MIA director Lucia Milazzotto spoke to Variety about why her vision for an informal mart encompassing TV series, feature films and documentaries in early stages is getting more traction in the current market landscape. Edited excerpts. There is plenty...
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Russia's SMF Studio Launches Animated Series 'Coolics' at Mipcom, Closes Raft of Deals (EXCLUSIVE)

SMF Studio, the venerable Russian animation house, and leading publisher Bubble Comics are partnering on a new series based on the comic book “Coolics” which they’ve premiered at Mipcom this week. Created by creative producer and series director Alexandra Bizyaeva, Bubble’s editor-in-chief Roman Kotkov, and creative producer Evgeniy Eronin –...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arab World#Blue Engine Studios#Pan Arab#Ott#North African#Mbc#Kebbi#De Mol#Blue Engine#Uae#Itv Studios Middle East
Variety

Chile’s ‘(Im)patient’ Bows Trailer As It World Premieres at Busan (EXCLUSIVE)

Chilean Constanza Fernández’s sophomore pic “(Im)patient” (“El Pa(de)ciente”) is celebrating its world premiere at the Busan Intl. Film Festival in South Korea on Oct. 9 although Fernandez has mixed feelings about it. “Korea’s Covid restrictions continue to be super restrictive so I can’t attend it,” Fernandez told Variety, adding “I won’t be able to fully enjoy its world premiere and I love this festival.” However, her medical drama will form part of the festival’s World Cinema sidebar, which features “everything I want to see this year and that makes me very, very happy,” she said. Rome-based international sales and production company TVCO has picked up international...
WORLD
Variety

NRK’s Head of Drama Ivar Kohn Talks Stepping up International Partnerships (EXCLUSIVE)

One of the top drama decision-makers in the Nordics, Ivar Køhn has been heading Norwegian pubcaster NRK’s drama department since 2013. Under his helm, some of Norway’s most international lauded TV shows have been produced or co-produced, from “Nobel” (Prix Europa, 2016), “Mammon 2” (International Emmy Award, 2017), “Home Ground” (Best Drama, Nordic Series Days, 2018), “State of Happiness” (Best Script, Canneseries, 2018), to “22 July” (Nordisk Film & TV Fond Prize for Best Nordic Screenplay). NRK’s lavish historical drama “Atlantic Crossing,” starring Sofie Helin and Kyle MacLachlan, is currently running for Best TV Movie/Miniseries at New York’s upcoming International Emmy...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Pantaya, Pantelion Strike First Look Deals with El Estudio, The Lift and Traziende Films (EXCLUSIVE)

In a move aimed at further building its roster of original content, LA-based Spanish-language streaming platform Pantaya and Latino Hollywood studio Pantelion have signed multi-year first look deals with Latin American companies El Estudio, The Lift and Traziende Films. Under the terms of the pact, each company will produce direct-to-platform Spanish-language pics to stream exclusively on Pantaya in the U.S. Pantelion will serve as the studio on the projects, tapping its long-established relationships with some of the leading producers in Mexico and beyond. Paul Presburger, CEO of Pantaya and Pantelion said: “In the 10-plus year history of Pantelion, we have had the pleasure to work...
MOVIES
Variety

ZDF Enterprises Acquires Major Stake in ‘Unorthodox’ Producer Real Film – Global Bulletin

ACQUISITION Expanding on their already fruitful non-fiction partnership, ZDF Enterprises and Studio Hamburg Production Group have agreed to a closer working relationship in fiction production starting in January of next year, when ZDF Enterprises will acquire a 49% stake in Real Film, a Studio Hamburg subsidiary. The purchase is currently awaiting approval from German antitrust authorities. “I am pleased to now extend the excellent collaboration that already exists in the non-fictional area with the Studio Hamburg Production Group to the fictional genre,” said ZDFE president and CEO Fred Burcksen. “Real Film is a great addition to our investment portfolio in fiction programs....
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
SONY
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Middle East
Deadline

Starz International President Superna Kalle Details Starzplay International Strategy

EXCLUSIVE: Last week, Deadline broke the news that Starzplay, the international streaming service from Starz, is partnering with Sony Pictures Television for what will be one of its most ambitious originals to date. XRey, a high-end, multi-lingual drama series about the life and reign of Spain’s controversial former king Juan Carlos I, comes from Golden Globe and Emmy-winning producers Howard Gordon (Homeland, 24) and Alex Gansa (Homeland) via their overall deal with SPT. Also onboard to develop the project, which is based on a local podcast, is Spanish production company Weekend Studio. After we revealed the project, Deadline caught up with Superna...
BUSINESS
Variety

Beach House Pictures Launches Space Lion Post-Production Shop in Singapore (EXCLUSIVE)

Asia-based TV production firm Beach House Pictures is launching Space Lion Studios, a Singapore-based post-production facility. The move is intended to capture work flowing from the current content boom in Asia and the expansion of streaming video platforms. The facility will offer services ranging from technical consultation and workflow planning, to editing, motion graphics design, VFX and CGI coordination, to sound editing and audio mixing, and color grading. Specifically, it will be able to deliver Dolby Vision 8K HDR grading, Dolby Atmos audio mixing and Netflix IMF mastering & delivery over a high-speed EditShare secure collaborative storage network. Space Lion is headed by GM...
BUSINESS
Variety

Six Promising Latin American Series Projects Set to Pitch at Upcoming Sanfic Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Chile’s Santiago International Film Festival (Sanfic) has unveiled the full list of series projects set to pitch at its upcoming Sanfic Series sidebar, running under the festival’s Sanfic Industria banner Oct. 27-Nov. 5. “Receiving these fiction series projects from all the countries of the Southern Cone has been extremely gratifying and demonstrates the potential of the region in terms of creative avant-garde. Our role at Series Lab is to create a bridge to channel that potential and bring it closer to the industry,” said Alejandra Marano, Sanfic Series coordinator and Lab mentor. In addition to the six featured projects, two other series –...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Veneno,’ ‘Paquita Salas’ Creators Los Javis Launch New Independent Global Production Label, Suma Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Spanish showrunners Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, popularly known as Los Javis, are launching Suma Content, a new, Madrid-based but internationally operating independent production company which will replace their current, smaller label, Suma Latina. The pair are already superstars in Spain and their star is rising abroad. They’re responsible for several recent hit productions including the Atresplayer Premium original series “Veneno,” sold to HBO Max in the U.S., and Netflix pickup “Paquita Salas,” and are regular contributors on the unscripted scene having appeared on Spain’s legendary singing competition “Operación Triunfo” and the recently launched “Drag Race España,” among others. As the partners’...
BUSINESS
Variety

Rome MIA Market Chief Lucia Milazzotto Steps Down to Head New Cinecittà Studios Marketing Unit

Rome’s MIA film and TV market chief Lucia Milazzotto is stepping down to head up a newly created sales and marketing unit of Italy’s Cinecittà Studios which is undergoing a radical revamp and looking to become continental Europe’s top production hub. The surprise announcement, made on Thursday by Istituto Luce-Cinecittà CEO Nicola Maccanico, comes just days after MIA wrapped its seventh edition on Sunday, having boosted its standing on the global calendar as a prominent emerging industry hub in Europe. Who will replace Milazzotto at MIA’s helm is still unclear. Milazzotto’s move from MIA, which she shepherded to success, to Cinecittà is...
BUSINESS
Variety

U.K., Spain Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on Film and High-End TV Production

The U.K. and Spain have signed a memorandum of understanding in respect of film and high-end TV production as both countries experience a production boom. With projects including “Eternals,” “Wonder Woman: 1984” and “The Crown” shooting across both Spain and the U.K., Film Commissions for both territories have come together to enhance collaboration, for example, by assisting in facilitating travel and production between the two countries during the pandemic for a number of TV series. “Eternals” was based at Pinewood Studios and shot on location in London and Oxford in England and in Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands while “Wonder Woman 1984”...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

ViacomCBS Int’l Studios Launches Social Impact Unit With Misan Harriman Docuseries for Paramount+ (Exclusive)

The photographer's 'Protest & Progress' will be the first project from VIS Social Impact, led by Georgia Arnold, co-founder of the MTV Staying Alive Foundation, which wants to "drive social change through global content." Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. ViacomCBS’ ViacomCBS...
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

Sky Studios, 'Sisterhood' Producer Sagafilm Renew Multi-Year Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Sky Studios and leading Nordic producer Sagafilm have renewed their multi-year development and distribution deal following the recent success of the Icelandic drama series “Sisterhood.”. Sagafilm entered a partnership with Sky Studios, the European production and commissioning arm for Sky Original, back in 2019. Under the renewed pact, Sky Studios...
TV SERIES
Variety

RAI Com Sells Gabriele Mainetti’s ‘Freaks Out’ to France, Japan; CEO Talks Strategy (EXCLUSIVE)

Italy’s RAI Com, which is the sales arm of Italian state broadcaster RAI, is scoring sales to key territories on Gabriele Mainetti’s “Freaks Out,” following the genre-bending film’s launch in competition at Venice. Mainetti’s lavish historical fantasy set in 1943 Rome, where four “freaks” who work in a circus are left to their own devices when the Eternal City is bombed by Allied Forces, has been sold to Metropolitan Film for France and to The Klockwork Co. for Japan. In an interview with Variety, RAI Com CEO Angelo Teodoli called these first sales on “Freaks,” which is screening at Rome’s MIA Market,...
BUSINESS
Variety

Netflix Rides ‘Squid Game’ to Q3 Subscriber Beat, Adding 4.4 Million Worldwide

Netflix topped forecasts for subscriber growth in the third quarter of 2021, buoyed in part by strong interest in global smash-hit series “Squid Game.”. The streamer overall gained 4.38 million paid subscribers in the period, to reach 213.6 million worldwide. Netflix previously projected global net adds of 3.5 million paid subscribers for Q3, a target most analysts expected the company to beat. Half of the quarter’s subscription gains came from Asia-Pacific markets; Netflix added just 70,000 in the U.S. and Canada.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Lynton, Josh Berger Join Board of Britain’s Secret Cinema

Warner Music Group chairman and former Sony top executive Michael Lynton and Josh Berger, the former president and managing director of Warner Bros. U.K., Ireland and Spain, are joining the board of British “immersive” movie experience company Secret Cinema with immediate effect. “Both appointees bring with them decades of entertainment experience to Secret Cinema, which stages award-winning immersive shows that bring to life iconic movies and TV adaptations into groundbreaking in-person experiences,” the firm said on Wednesday. For example, for screenings of Back to the Future, the company recreated the film’s Hill Valley on a site in East London. And for Star...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘How to Survive a Plague’ Director David France’s COVID Vaccine Doc Scores Major International Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

A new film about the development, regulation and roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines from “How to Survive a Plague” director David France has scored a raft of international sales. Documentary specialists Dogwoof have sold the film — which will debut on HBO and HBO Max in 2022 — into Sky in the U.K., Germany and Italy; NRK for Norway; DR for Denmark; SVT for Sweden; Channel 8 and YesDocu for Israel; and HBO and HBO Max in Latin America. Filming on the documentary, which is still untitled, began in April 2020 and wrapped in October. The project is now in post-production. “COVID-19 has proved...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

36K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy