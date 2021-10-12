CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

A real-life version of Squid Game is being organised in Abu Dhabi

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ogqBC_0cOSt8t500

A non-murderous, real-life version of the wildly popular Netflix series Squid Game is being held in Abu Dhabi .

The Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the UAE is organising a reenactment of the games seen in the series for two teams of 15 participants.

Squid Games is a Korean-language thriller that explores a dystopian reality, in which a mysterious organisation recruits people in debt to compete in a series of apparently childish games for the chance to win a life-changing amount of money.

The games are based on classic children’s games, some of which are specific to Korea, while others, such as “Red Light, Green Light” or a tug of war are known worldwide.

Unlike typical children’s games, however, those in Squid Game have deadly consequences should you lose.

Nonetheless, the Abu Dhabi version of the games, scheduled to take place on Tuesday (12 October), will be completely harmless.

The teams will play games such as Red Light Green Light, the Dalgona candy challenge, paper-flipping games, marbles and Ddakji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Jl0t_0cOSt8t500

The game staff will also dress up in pink costumes to duplicate the guards in the series. The event’s registration page states that only Non-Korean UAE residents are eligible to participate in the show.

Squid Game is being re-enacted throughout the world.

This week, John Bramston Primary School in Ilford issued a letter to parents outlining its concerns that children who have watched the programme are pretending to shoot one another in the playground as a way of re-enacting the show.

“We have noticed an increased number of children starting to play their own versions of this game in the playground – which in turn is causing conflict within friendship groups,” the letter said.

Another school in Kent, Sandown, has also started offering extra lessons on violence and online harm in response to the programme’s popularity.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Squid Game: cast reveals the one game that was terrifying to film in real life

Netflix’s horror drama, Squid Game, has got everyone talking. Not only was the South Korean hit a sinister watch, it was also frightening to film, according to the cast. During an interview with The Tab, Jung Ho-yeon, who plays a defector who joins the competition to reunite her family, revealed that the stepping stones style game was genuinely scary to film.
TV & VIDEOS
gamerevolution.com

Is Squid Game a real game in Korea?

Squid Game is currently dominating Netflix. The show is a Korean production in which a group of people must compete in a deadly game of survival, all in an effort to win a life-changing sum of money. But, is Squid Game real in Korea? Is the Netflix series a true story based on real events? Here’s the need-to-know info on whether or not Squid Game is a real game in Korea.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

North Korea says dystopian Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ is exposing to world the ‘beastly’ reality of South Korea

The recent Netflix hit series Squid Game exposes South Korean culture and its “corruption and immoral scoundrels”, a North Korean website claimed on Tuesday. Squid Game portrays an “unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich”, North Korea’s Arirang Meari website said, citing anonymous South Korean film critics.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Squid Games#Red Light Green Light#Non Korean#Uae
Marie Claire

The Ending of 'Squid Game,' Explained

The new Netflix hit Squid Game sets up a compelling mystery. The Korean drama follows a deadly Game, where players compete through several rounds of children's games for the chance to win a 45.6 billion won prize (roughly $38 million). Eliminated players are summarily executed, in a brutal show that takes place in complete secret in present-day Korea. As we watch the players, including gambler Ki-hun, disgraced banker Sang-woo, and North Korean refugee Sae-byeok, we also gradually see the machinations behind the Game, which turns bloody violence into entertainment.
TV SERIES
Tyla

People Are Actually Participating In A Real Life Squid Game

When we were watching Squid Game, one thing that categorically never crossed our minds was 'damn, we wish we could take part in this...'. But take out the murder and bloodshed from the occasion and, sure, we'd be up for revisiting some of our favourite childhood games. Who wouldn't, right?!
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Middle East
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Competes In Real-Life 'Squid Game' Challenge

Atlanta, GA – Netflix’s hit series Squid Game has already been making waves in the rap world, with Meek Mill comparing the popular South Korean survival drama to hood poverty earlier this week. Lil Baby is the latest rapper to catch the Squid Game bug, and he took his obsession...
ATLANTA, GA
NME

A real-life ‘Squid Game’ is set to take place this month in South Korea

A South Korean hotel is set to host a real-life version of the popular Netflix TV series Squid Game later this month. According to a report by The Korea Times, the St. John’s Hotel in Gangneung, Gangwon Province will be hosting a real-life version of Squid Game on October 24. The event has reportedly already been fully booked, just two days after its announcement, according to a staff member of the hotel.
ENTERTAINMENT
InsideHook

The Problem With Netflix’s “Squid Game”

Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Squid Game. By now, you’ve probably already seen Netflix’s Squid Game — or at least been told you need to by one of the millions of people worldwide who have already binged the South Korean survival drama. The show is currently the streaming service’s No. 1 show in 90 different countries, and it’s on pace to eclipse Bridgerton as its most popular series of all time. It’s so popular in its home country that South Korean internet service provider SK Broadband has even sued Netflix over the surge in network traffic caused by fans streaming the series.
TV SERIES
thebrag.com

Netflix is being sued over the success of Squid Game

Netflix’s new series Squid Game has taken the world by storm; though it was only released two and half weeks ago, the dystopian drama is set to overtake Bridgerton as the streaming giants most watch original of all time. But, a little (big?) streaming company over in Korea isn’t too happy about the success of this show, claiming it’s created “increased traffic” and bumped up their costs.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Netflix is making a big change to Squid Game – here's why

Netflix is having to make changes to its hugely popular survival drama series Squid Game after a woman received thousands of phone calls due to his number being accidentally revealed on the show. The phone number, which Netflix has said will be edited out, appeared on a business card in...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Squid Game: Scottish cafe launches real-life challenge inspired by hit Netflix series

A Scottish café has launched a new challenge for diners inspired by one of the games in Netflix’s Squid Game.The hit Korean drama series told the story of an elaborate competition in which desperate debtors played a series of deadly children’s games in order to win a huge cash prize.In episode three, the characters compete in the second round of the competition, for which they must carve out pre-drawn shapes from a sheet of hard honeycomb, using only a needle.If the honeycomb breaks within the borders of the shape, or the players do not remove the shape before time...
TV SERIES
Audacy

Netflix's 'Squid Game' is inspiring real-life games worldwide

With “Squid Game” taking the world by storm, it was only a matter of time before the games became a reality. The Korean drama finds people competing in life-or-death games for hefty prizes. On Tuesday, October 12, the Korean Cultural Center in the United Arab Emirates hosted “KCC Squid Game...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Squid Game: Viewers sending money to bank account seen in final episode

Squid Game viewers have reportedly been sending money to a bank account featured in the final episode of the popular Netflix series.The number is mentioned in episode nine, when actor Lee Jung-Jae’s character Seong Gi-hun wins the games and is given a bank card loaded with the cash prize.According to the show’s director, the details on the card match a real bank account belonging to one of the producers. “I heard that the producer has been receiving deposits in the amount of 456 KRW (£0.3/$0.38) from people who watched the show,” Hwang Dong-hyuk told Insight, before revealing that the...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Britain is closer to a real-life ‘Squid Game’ than we like to believe

Why has South Korean series Squid Game become such a global hit for Netflix, even in places like Britain, where the merest hint of a subtitle usually has viewers reaching for the remote? The show focuses on a disparate group of 456 characters enticed by a shadowy organisation to compete in a series of murderous games on an offshore island. The reward? A large cash prize. So far, so dystopian, so seen the same sort of thing before.What gives Squid Game its resonance, beyond a high quality script and bloodthirsty violence, are the predicaments of the main characters and...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

298K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy