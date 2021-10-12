CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Faroe Islands vs Scotland live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifier online and on TV tonight

By Dan Austin
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PMdEA_0cOSt3TS00

Scotland travel to the tiny North Atlantic archipelago of the Faroe Islands on Tuesday evening for a crucial World Cup qualifying fixture as they attempt to qualify for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Steve Clarke’s men are currently second in Group F, but are well-placed to seal a play-off place after a late 3-2 win over Israel on Saturday.

That play-off round is next March, meaning Scotland can still qualify for the tournament even if they finish behind group leaders Denmark.

A win over the Faroes, ranked 114th in the world by Fifa, is absolutely pivotal.

Here’s all you need to know about the game.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm in the UK, with the fixture taking place at the Tórsvøllur stadium in Tórshavn, the capital of the Faroe Islands.

How can I watch it?

Faroe Islands vs Scotland will be shown live on Sky Sports Football in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland: Gordon; McTominay, Hendry, Tierney; Patterson, McGinn, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; Dykes, Adams.

Faroe Islands: Gestsson; Rólantsson, Færø, Nattestad, Davidsen; Joensen, Hansson, Vatnhamar, Hendriksson, Joensen; Edmundsson.

Odds

Faroe Islands 10/1

Draw 15/4

Scotland 2/7

Prediction

The Faroes are one of the weakest teams in international football and Scotland really should be winning this one. 2-0 to the away side.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

North Macedonia vs. Germany FREE LIVE STREAM (10/11/21): Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying online | Time, USA TV, channel

Germany faces North Macedonia in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match at Toše Proeski Arena in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Monday, October 11, 2021 (10/11/21). Fans without cable can watch the match for free with a trial of fuboTV (spanish-language feed only) or with ESPN+. Sign up for the subscription service, which will stream a majority of Europe’s FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, here.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Steve Clarke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faroe Islands#Tv Tonight#Group F#T Rsv Llur#Sky Sports Football#Scotland 2 7 Prediction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Is Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Liverpool will attempt to take a significant step towards the Champions League knockout stages when they take on Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening. Jurgen Klopp’s side have enjoyed a terrific start to the season, with Liverpool top of Group B and unbeaten in the Premier League. Last time out in Europe, Mohamed Salah led Liverpool’s comprehensive thrashing of Porto and it was the Egyptian who starred once again in a 5-0 victory over Watford at the weekend. Follow Atletico vs Liverpool LIVELa Liga champions Atletico will provide a far trickier test, though, and sit just two points back in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Kieran Trippier set for Premier League return?

What the papers sayKieran Trippier has been linked with a return to the Premier League reports the Daily Mirror. The former Tottenham player, 31, had previously been subject of interest from Manchester United who could again make a move for the Atletico Madrid right-back.Leicester will do what they can to keep Youri Tielemans on their books, writes the Daily Mail. The Belgian midfielder is currently on a deal which expires in 2023 and helped the Foxes to their FA Cup win last season with the club eager to tie him down with a new deal.Newcastle have slimmed down their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ange Postecoglou backs Celtic to beat Ferencvaros again after Kyogo Furuhashi inspires win

Ange Postecoglou watched Celtic breathe life into their Europa League campaign with a commanding 2-0 win over Ferencvaros and backed his side to replicate it in Hungary next month.After a 4-3 defeat to Real Betis in Spain and 4-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen at Parkhead, there was some pressure on the Hoops going into their third Group G fixture but Kyogo Furuhashi alleviated that in the 57th minute with a superb goal.Ferencvaros keeper Denes Dibusz saved a penalty from Hoops captain Callum McGregor moments later but a scrappy 81st-minute Balint Vecsei own goal sealed the first three points to rekindle...
SOCCER
The Independent

Alisson reveals Jurgen Klopp half-time team talk that turned around Atletico Madrid match

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker praised Jurgen Klopp for being a “maestro” in the dressing room but the Liverpool manager admits he probably got his team selection wrong against Atletico Madrid.The Reds won an enthralling encounter in the Wanda Metropolitano 3-2 to make it three wins from three and take a five-point lead in their Champions League group.It was not without its mishaps, however, as they squandered a 2-0 lead before half-time with momentum switching to the hosts.That was when Klopp got to work, making his first tactical change by replacing Naby Keita with the more defensively minded midfielder Fabinho.“I believe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Atalanta confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Manchester United take on Atalanta in the group stage of the Champions League tonight.United are in need of three more points after Cristiano Ronaldo’s last-gasp heroics saw off Villarreal in their last outing.FOLLOW LIVE: Man United vs Atalanta – latest updatesThat came after a surprising opening defeat at Young Boys, which means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side come into the third round of games in third place.Atalanta meanwhile are top with four points, and will prove stiff opposition.Here is everything you need to know.When is the match?Manchester United vs Atalanta is tonight, Wednesday 19 October, at 8pm BST.How can I watch it?The game will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport. Subscribers can stream online via the BT Sport app and BT Sport website. Confirmed line-upsManchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, RonaldoAtalanta: Musso; Zappacosta, Palomino, Demiral, Maehle; Freuler, De Roon, Pasalic; Ilicic, Koopmeiners; MurielOddsMan United 3/4Draw 3/1Atalanta 10/3PredictionUnited desperately need a victory to lift morale after a hammering at Leicester on the weekend, and have the firepower to get one here. Manchester United 2-0 Atalanta.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Vitesse vs Tottenham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League match

Tottenham face Dutch side Vitesse in the Europa Conference League this evening as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side look to continue their unbeaten start to the group stage. Spurs sit level on points with Rennes in Group G with both sides having picked up four points from their opening two fixtures. After they shared the points in the opening match of the campaign, Spurs thrashed Slovenian side Mura 5-1 last time out while Rennes came from behind to beat Vitesse. The Eredivisie side are sixth in the table and qualified for this competition after finishing fourth last season. Harry Kane...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

298K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy