Is Faroe Islands vs Scotland on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier
Scotland take their attempts to make it into the play-offs for next winter’s World Cup in Qatar to the Faroe Islands on tonight.
Steve Clarke ’s men secured a very late win over Israel at Hampden Park on Saturday so must complete the job with a win against the Faroes now and Moldova next time out.
A 4-0 victory in the reverse fixture at Hampden eight months ago is a positive sign, but the Scots can’t afford to be complacent as they look to qualify for a World Cup for the first time since 1998.
Scotland are currently second in Group E, behind only leaders Denmark, and are now four ahead of play-off spot rivals Israel.
Here’s all you need to know about the game.
When is it?
The match will kick-off at 7.45pm in the UK, with the fixture taking place at the Tórsvøllur stadium in Tórshavn, the capital of the Faroe Islands.
How can I watch it?
Faroe Islands vs Scotland will be shown live on Sky Sports Football in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7pm.
Predicted line-ups
Scotland: Gordon; McTominay, Hendry, Tierney; Patterson, McGinn, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; Dykes, Adams.
Faroe Islands: Gestsson; Rólantsson, Færø, Nattestad, Davidsen; Joensen, Hansson, Vatnhamar, Hendriksson, Joensen; Edmundsson.
Odds
Faroe Islands 10/1
Draw 15/4
Scotland 2/7
Prediction
The Faroes are one of the weakest teams in international football and Scotland really should be winning this one. 2-0 to the away side.
Comments / 0