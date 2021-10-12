CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 observations from short-handed Trail Blazers’ preseason loss to Kings

By Jack Winter
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 9 days ago
PORTLAND — The Portland Trail Blazers tipoff the regular season against the Sacramento Kings back at Moda Center next week, but don’t expect Monday’s game—fortunately for Chauncey Billups’ team—to prove a barbinger for the 2021-22 opener. Here are four observations from the short-handed Blazers’ 107-93 loss to the Kings. Anfernee...

fadeawayworld.net

A Crazy Mega '5-Team' Deal: Damian Lillard And Bradley Beal To Sixers, Kyrie Irving To Kings, Ben Simmons To Trail Blazers

The NBA is known for having blockbuster trades, with big-name stars switching teams relatively regularly. Players definitely have more freedom of movement in today's basketball era, and it's rare to see a player spend their entire career with one team. There has also been an increase in the number of multi-team trades in recent memory, with teams often getting other franchises involved so that everyone can get what they want. Due to these factors, we often see fans and analysts create crazy trade proposals that they believe would help each team involved.
NBA
Golden State of Mind

Stephen Curry goes nuclear in preseason finale, carrying Warriors to 119-97 victory over Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 119-97 in their final preseason game, finishing their exhibition slate undefeated. After four games defined by breakout performances from Jordan Poole and the easy integration of offseason acquisitions Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr. into Golden State’s rotation, it was an old-fashioned Stephen Curry explosion that led them to victory on Friday.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard’s brutally honest admission after ugly loss to Kings

As the fourth quarter clocked ticked toward zeroes, with the Portland Trail Blazers down just three points following a spirited late-game comeback, Damian Lillard dribbled the ball up the floor, crossed over between his legs and stepped back for a 30-footer. But one of his worst shooting nights ended the way it had transpired from the opening tip, Lillard’s would-be game-tying triple falling just short and spinning around the rim, sealing a victory for the Sacramento Kings.
NBA
Trail Blazers Game Notes: Sacramento Kings (0-0) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (0-0)

SACRAMENTO KINGS (0-0) vs. PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (0-0) Wednesday, October 20, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) LAST PORTLAND WIN: 123-119, 3/4/21 (Portland) LAST SACRAMENTO WIN: 123-111, 3/7/20 (Portland) CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (Portland) SERIES NOTES. • Wednesday's game is the first of three matchups between the Trail Blazers and Kings this season....
NBA
NBA Game Highlights

Portland Trail Blazers | Game Recap: Suns 119, Trail Blazers 74

The Suns defeated the Trail Blazers, 119-74. Devin Booker led all scorers with 17 points for the Suns, while Cameron Johnson added 11 points and 3 assists in the victory. Damian Lillard tallied a team-high 12 points for the Trail Blazers in the losing effort. The Suns improve to 3-1 in the preseason, while the Trail Blazers fall to 0-3.
Blazer's Edge

Trail Blazers Fourth Unit Falls to Kings

The Portland Trail Blazers took the floor against the Sacramento Kings for Game 2 of their preseason schedule Monday night...or at least they did in name. Whether you can call a team without Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, and Robert Covington “Trail Blazers” is open to debate. It certainly wasn’t any version we expect to see once the regular season starts.
NBA
NBA

Trail Blazers Take A Step Back With Loss To Suns in Phoenix

PHOENIX -- The Portland Trail Blazers moved to 0-3 in preseason play with a 119-74 loss to the Phoenix Suns Wednesday afternoon in front of a crowd of 9,772 at Footprint Center. “It was a horrible effort, I thought, by us,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “You know...
NBA
Blazer's Edge

The Rough Road to Change for the Trail Blazers

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is live and ready to rock with another episode! This week Dave Deckard and Dia Miller dissect Portland’s preseason. What do these games mean for the team and for individual players? What are the hot-button issues right now? How might Head Coach Chauncey Billups’ system affect Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum? What new, exciting things might happen and what are the potential costs? Can the Blazers make the spreadsheet work out to balance improved defense with their considerable offensive demands? Is Anfernee Simons a point guard? If not, is Dennis Smith, Jr. the answer? What about that reported (and obnoxious) McCollum, three draft picks, and three swaps deal to the Sixers for Ben Simmons? Is that even plausible? Jusuf Nurkic, Larry Nance, Jr., cool sweatshirts...we’ve got it all! The last podcast of the offseason is a doozy!
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Curry, Warriors Plaster Fourth Preseason Loss on Winless Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers finished their 2021 preseason schedule against the Golden State Warriors tonight. Once again, Damian Lillard had the game off, this time joined by reserve point guard Anfernee Simons. Any Lillard-less version of the Blazers is expected to suffer on offense, but Portland couldn’t do much on defense tonight either. Steph Curry topped 40, the Warriors hit a bunch of threes, and the Blazers exited the exhibition season winless.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers finish preseason winless with loss to Kings

Well, the season is doomed. The Lakers had six tries at it, and dropped all six chances to win a preseason game. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook clearly don’t work as a trio, and its time for Los Angeles to blow it up and rebuild around Austin Reaves. The team’s 116-112 loss to the Sacramento Kings to end their exhibition slate on Thursday night was the final nail in the coffin.
NBA
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers shake off poor preseason with regular season starting Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum appeared unfazed by the team concluding an 0-4 preseason by losing 119-97 at Golden State on Friday night. The Blazers, under new coach Chauncey Billups, haven’t played well outside of a few stretches here and there. The combined score of 466-371 during their four defeats certainly hasn’t painted a pretty picture of where the team sits with the regular season set to begin Wednesday at home against Sacramento.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Portland Trail Blazers will close preseason Friday at Golden State Warriors minus Damian Lillard: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch online

The Portland Trail Blazers have one more opportunity to secure a victory this preseason before things get real Wednesday against Sacramento at the Moda Center. You can watch this Blazers vs. Warriors game live for FREE with fuboTV (free trial) The Blazers (0-3 preseason) play Friday night at Golden State (4-0) in the final preseason game for both teams. I want to start getting ready for the regular season," Lillard said.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Analyzing the Trail Blazers’ Opening Night Game vs. the Kings

The Portland Trail Blazers fell 124-121 to the Sacramento Kings on opening night of the 2021-22 regular season. The effort was spotty, the results equally so. If you’d like a quarter-by-quarter rundown of how the game unfolded, you can find our Instant Recap right here. Here’s the systematic analysis of Portland’s performance in Game 1.
NBA
