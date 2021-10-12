CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Crawford’s snag, Longoria’s blast give SF Giants NLDS lead over Dodgers, Scherzer

By Kerry Crowley
Vallejo Times-Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Brandon Crawford knows a thing or two about taking the air out of a stadium. Seven years after Crawford’s tie-breaking grand slam sucked the life out of a sold-out PNC Park in Pittsburgh during the National League wild card game, his leaping snag of a 100-mile per hour line drive off the bat of Dodgers star Mookie Betts saved a run and ultimately the game for the Giants in Game 3 of the NLDS on Monday.

www.timesheraldonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Decision

Max Scherzer started the Wild Card game for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. He did not make it through the fifth inning. While Scherzer gave up just one run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled his ace with one out and two men on in the top of the fifth inning.
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
SFGate

Evan Longoria says the Giants shouldn't be playing the Dodgers in the NLDS

The fact that the 107-win San Francisco Giants have to play the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers this early in the postseason does not sit well with Giants third baseman Evan Longoria. While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Longoria expressed a sentiment shared by many observers: The MLB should alter its...
MLB
Audacy

Josh Donaldson mocks Dodgers, rips MLB during NLCS Game 3

Josh Donaldson has been following his former team rather closely this October and the former Atlanta Braves slugger and current Minnesota Twins third baseman had some thoughts about Tuesday’s Game 3 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donaldson was live-tweeting during the game and began to tear into the Dodgers...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Halladay
Person
Steven Duggar
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Ted Barrett
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Donovan Solano
kcrw.com

It’s not just LA versus SF. The Dodgers-Giants rivalry originates in NY

The National League Division Series (NLDS) comes to Chavez Ravine Monday night for Game 3 between the LA Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. The teams are tied 1-1 in the best-of-five series. The winner will move on to the league championship series against the winner of the Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers face-off.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers fans are no-shows for winner-take-all Game 5

Despite hosting Game 5 at Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles Dodgers fans are apparently no-shows to support their team in what could be their final NLCS game. The Los Angeles Dodgers may have come back from a 3-1 deficit last year, but this year, Dodgers fans aren’t feeling as lucky. At...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Sf Giants#The National League
Sports Illustrated

The Complete Chaos of the Championship Series

It took only two games each for both the American League and National League Championship Series to diverge into complete chaos. No specific formula can help us understand how we got here. We can’t retrace our steps back to the first pitch of the first game, or even the first pitch of the first ...
MLB
NBC Sports

Scherzer thinks Dodgers get Giants 'where they want them' in NLDS

The race for the NL West title couldn't have been closer with the 107-win Giants edging the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers on the final day of the regular season. Over the final 29 games of the season, the Giants went 23-6 while the Dodgers went 22-7. The Dodgers went 43-13 since the start of August and picked up just two games on the Giants.
MLB
giants365.com

Why SF Giants’ Brandon Crawford could be the x-factor against Dodgers in NLDS

Brandon Crawford's fingerprints are all over some of the San Francisco Giants' biggest postseason moments. A reformed hitter in 2021, Crawford's new swing and penchant for clutch hits could be the catalyst to the Giants' success against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. A career-best regular season in the rearview mirror, a 34-year-old Crawford can look back at his .
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
giants365.com

SF Giants-Dodgers: Five key pitchers who will decide the NLDS

The margin between the 107-win Giants and 106-win Dodgers was incredibly thin during the regular season and the head-to-head matchups between the two clubs only highlight how evenly matched the two sides have been this year. In October, one mistake can change the course of a series, which is why we're focused on the five relief pitchers who have the greatest potential to determine which club will secure a coveted berth in the NLCS.
MLB
Vallejo Times-Herald

SF Giants beat Dodgers in NLDS Game 1 as Webb’s legend grows, offense slugs three homers

SAN FRANCISCO — The legend of Logan Webb is growing. After turning in one of the most memorable regular-season performances in Giants history in a division-clinching victory Sunday against the Padres, Webb returned to the mound on Friday at Oracle Park for his postseason debut and delivered one of the best starts in the team’s storied playoff history.
MLB
Mercury News

What the SF Giants are saying about facing the Dodgers in the NLDS

SAN FRANCISCO — After the Dodgers defeated the Cardinals in the National League wild card game with a walk-off home run on Wednesday night, a historic NLDS matchup is set. The Giants and Dodgers are set to meet in the playoffs for the first time in the modern era and ahead of a highly anticipated Game 1 on Friday, the rivals were scheduled to hold press conferences and workouts at Oracle Park on Thursday.
MLB
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Giants edge Dodgers on Evan Longoria homer, take series lead

LOS ANGELES — Evan Longoria homered off Max Scherzer in the fifth inning and the San Francisco Giants edged the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 on a blustery Monday night to take a 2-1 lead in their NL Division Series. Los Angeles nearly tied it with two outs in the ninth...
MLB
Mercury News

Live NLDS updates: SF Giants can eliminate Dodgers in Game 4

GAME ESSENTIALS: Giants (107-55 regular season) vs. Dodgers (106-56) at Dodger Stadium, 6:07 p.m. PT. TV: TBS; Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Ron Darling (color commentary), Lauren Shehadi (on-field reporter). RADIO: KNBR 104.5 FM/680 AM (English), KSFN 1510 AM (Spanish) PITCHERS: Anthony DeSclafani (13-7 regular season, 3.17 ERA) vs. Walker Buehler (16-4,...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy