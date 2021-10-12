Arts and Humanities Advisory Board Meeting

The purpose of the Municipal Audit Committee is to: Recommend to the City Commission an independent firm of certified public accountants, qualified to perform the annual audit of the city. Meet with the City Auditors during the annual City Audit to discuss the auditing process including the examination of internal controls currently prescribed by the city. Analyze and report to the City Commission significant findings in the annual audit report and make recommendations regarding such findings. Make recommendations, if any, to the City Commission regarding the following financial documents: Annual audited financial statements, Management letter submitted by the independent auditor, Response to management letter submitted by city staff, and Financial management policies. Review component unit information as necessary in relation to the city’s annual audit report and recommendation(s) to be made to the City Commission. To make reports and recommendations to the governing body.

