'Squid Game' Set To Surpass 100 Million Viewing Households And Become Netflix's Most Popular Series Ahead Of 'Bridgerton,' Says Analyst
Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest said on Monday Netflix Inc’s (NASDAQ: NFLX) recently launched South Korean hit series "Squid Game" could soon become the streaming giant’s most-watched series. What Happened: The popular investment management firm, citing Google Trends data, said the series is poised to soon surpass 100 million viewing households,...www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0