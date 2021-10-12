CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Squid Game' Set To Surpass 100 Million Viewing Households And Become Netflix's Most Popular Series Ahead Of 'Bridgerton,' Says Analyst

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest said on Monday Netflix Inc’s (NASDAQ: NFLX) recently launched South Korean hit series "Squid Game" could soon become the streaming giant’s most-watched series. What Happened: The popular investment management firm, citing Google Trends data, said the series is poised to soon surpass 100 million viewing households,...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
wiartonecho.com

Netflix's intensely popular Squid Game is on track to be the streamer's most popular show ever

When a new series called Squid Game popped up on Netflix last month, some social media users assumed it was a new competition reality show. Thankfully, the ultraviolent thriller – in which people participate in children’s games with a deadly twist – is purely fictional. But like reality TV, it’s a window into how human beings treat each other and what we’ll do to succeed or, in this case, what we’ll do to survive. And people can’t stop talking about it.
TV SERIES
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Squid Game is set to become Netflix's most successful show ever, but why exactly are we so damn obsessed with survival shows?

If you haven't watched Squid Game, it's likely that you've already been told by countless friends and colleagues to binge Netflix's Korean thriller. The premise is simple enough: 450 people – all of whom are in serious amounts of debt – are invited to take part in a series of challenges based on an old Korean children's game. And if they lose? Well, they die.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Sarandos
fsunews.com

‘Squid Game’ skyrockets, becomes top-viewed Netflix series of all time

The popularity and influence of massive streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video have effectively changed the consumption of television forever. With more people than ever logging onto these apps on a daily basis, the ability to discover new styles of content is on the rise, evidenced most recently by the rapid growth of Netflix’s newest hit “Squid Game.”
TV SERIES
tatler.com

Squid Game eclipses Bridgerton as Netflix’s most successful new release ever

If you haven’t heard of Squid Game, you clearly haven’t had your finger on the pop-culture pulse of late. Netflix’s Korean drama debuted on the platform last month, and has since soared to become the streaming service’s most-watched series launch ever – breaking the record recently set by Bridgerton. Since...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid#Netflix Subscribers#Google Trends#Ark Invest#Netflix Inc#Nflx#South Korean#Netflix Co#Italian#Spanish
POPSUGAR

Move Aside, Bridgerton — Squid Game Is Officially Netflix's Most-Watched Series

If you haven't noticed by now, Squid Game is kind of a big deal, and the streaming numbers prove it. After much chatter about the show's epic launch, Netflix has confirmed that the buzzy Korean drama is officially the most popular TV show to debut on the streaming service. According to Variety, Netflix said the series has been viewed by 111 million members in just 25 days since its Sept. 17 premiere — beating out Shonda Rhimes's Bridgerton series that pulled in 82 million households within the first 28 days of its release.
TV SERIES
primetimer.com

It's official: Squid Game overtakes Bridgerton as Netflix's biggest-ever launch

The ultraviolent Korean drama has been watched the 111 million Netflix accounts in the 25 days since its Sept. 17 premiere. That tops previous No. 1 Bridgerton, which was watched by 82 million households in the first 28 days of release. The metric is based on subscription accounts that watched at least two minutes. So it's unknown how many completed one Squid Game episode, or the entire series.
TV SERIES
industryglobalnews24.com

Squid Game surpasses the 100-million mark in the initial four weeks on Netflix

Squid Game, a South Korean thriller series has become famous globally. The series is created by South Korean filmmaker Hwang Dong-hyuk is now one of Netflix's biggest original series. Highlights. Squid game was released worldwide on September 17 on Netflix. The series has held the position in Netflix’s daily top...
TV SERIES
dailynewsen.com

The squid game, with 111 million viewers, is already the most successful premiere of Netflix

Netflix said Tuesday that "The Squid Game" is the best premiere of the history of the platform by adding 111 million viewers in its first 28 days of broadcast. The South Korean series, converted into a global mass phenomenon, thus exceeds other success formats such as "BRIDGERTON", which until now held the record with 82 million viewers, "The Queen's Gambit" (Gambit of Lady), "Stranger Things "," Tiger King "or the Spanish" Money Heist "(the paper house).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Netflix
MySanAntonio

The Squid Game is officially Netflix's most-watched series of all time

It's official: The South Korean story The Squid Game , which premiered on September 17, has become the first Netflix series to exceed 100 million views in its first month on the platform. In this way, The Squid Game surpassed Netflix's previous success, Bridgerton , which until now was the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Says Viewing Rose 14% During Facebook’s Hours-Long Outage

Netflix has long said it competes not just with other premium streaming services — like Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max or Disney Plus — but also other activities, including playing “Fortnite” and sleep itself. Now the company has shared a data point that illustrates this dynamic: According to Netflix, on Oct. 4, when Facebook, Instagram and the social giant’s other apps experienced a global outage that lasted about six hours, the service saw a 14% increase in engagement during the time Facebook’s services were down. “We compete with a staggeringly large set of activities for consumers’ time and attention like watching linear TV,...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘I Screwed Up’: Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Addresses Dave Chappelle Fallout

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos is speaking out over continued criticism of the Dave Chappelle comedy special “The Closer.” On the eve of a planned employee walkout at the streaming giant — organized by trans and LGBTQ+ staffers, content creators and allies — Sarandos addressed numerous points related to recent jokes from Chappelle that have incensed the trans community and been labeled as harmful. The events around “The Closer” have represented a rare blunder for Sarandos and Netflix, whose deep pockets and warm relationships with talent have been transformative for the global entertainment sector for close to a decade. In our conversation, he...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Adds 4.4M New Subscribers in Third Quarter, Surpassing Projections

Netflix added 4.4 million new subscribers in the third quarter of 2021 for a total of 214 million paid subscribers, topping the company’s modest projections set last quarter for a net subscriber add of 3.5 million. The Asia-Pacific region proved to be the largest contributor to Netflix’s subscriber growth, with the region accounting for more than half, or 2.2 million, of the quarter’s net subscriber adds, according to a shareholder letter released on Tuesday. Europe, the Middle East and Africa contributed 1.8 million subscribers for the quarter. In Latin America, Netflix added around 300,000, while U.S./Canada accounted for roughly 70,000 new...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Squid Game is Netflix's most watched new series EVER: 142million tuned in during first month - nearly double the previous record held by Bridgerton - as bosses praise the Korean thriller for adding 4.4million new subscribers

Squid Game is officially Netflix's most-watched new series, drawing in 142million people in its first month - nearly double the previous record held by Bridgerton. Since becoming available on September 17, 142million subscribers have watched Squid Game - the most ever in the first 30 days of a show on the streaming site.
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Leaders Hail the Global Content Operation That Yielded ‘Squid Game’

Netflix’s content team in South Korea was pretty sure they had a local hit on their hands in “Squid Game.” But no one at the streaming giant saw a global phenomenon coming when the thriller bowed on Sept. 17, soon to become Netflix’s most-watched original series ever. Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer, said the series that has been sampled by some 142 million Netflix households was ordered a few years ago by executives Minyoung Kim and Don Kang on the content team serving South Korea. “They did recognize they thought it would be their biggest title this year,” Sarandos...
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
15K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy