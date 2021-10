A variance for a 25.3-acre industrial site in the McDonough warehouse corridor was approved by the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board at its September 30 regular meeting. The applicant, who intends to build a 321,300-square-foot warehouse on the site at 559 Jerry Steele Lane, requested relief from stream buffer protection requirements in order to pipe the existing stream on the site. According to a county staff report, the request was reviewed and authorized by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as well as the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO