Governor Newsom Announces California Truth and Healing Council Partnership to Support Philanthropic and Community Engagement
Sacramento, California - As California honors Indigenous Peoples’ Day for the third year in a row, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced a partnership between the California Truth & Healing Council and the Decolonizing Wealth Project to support philanthropic and community engagement, grantmaking and narrative change. Through this partnership, the Office...www.imperialvalleynews.com
Comments / 0