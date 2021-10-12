Governor Newsom Announces California Truth and Healing Council Partnership to Support Philanthropic and Community Engagement

On Sept. 22, 2021, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have allowed farmers to vote by mail in union elections. Had it gone through, this bill would have been a massive advancement in the voting rights of farmers. Often, farmers find it difficult to vote because most don’t have a permanent address. This bill would have allowed farmers to vote by mail by dropping their ballot at the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board office. By vetoing this bill, Newsom is proving that despite his past progressive policies, in reality he does not care about working-class California farmers.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO