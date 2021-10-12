CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Governor Newsom Announces California Truth and Healing Council Partnership to Support Philanthropic and Community Engagement

By IVN
imperialvalleynews.com
 9 days ago

Sacramento, California - As California honors Indigenous Peoples’ Day for the third year in a row, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced a partnership between the California Truth & Healing Council and the Decolonizing Wealth Project to support philanthropic and community engagement, grantmaking and narrative change. Through this partnership, the Office...

www.imperialvalleynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
slohsexpressions.com

Free Tampons for All, Thanks to Governor Gavin Newsom

San Luis Obispo High School students can look forward to free menstrual products in the bathrooms at the beginning of the 2022 school year. California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law on October 8 requiring all public schools to provide period products in restrooms in California at no cost.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Eater

Governor Newsom Officially Signs Cocktails to Go into California State Law

As anticipated for many months, Governor Gavin Newsom signed three bills on Friday, October 8, finally officially putting cocktails to go into state law. Selling takeout cocktails and serving alcohol in parklets are now here to stay in California, at least for the next five years. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Senator Scott Wiener joined the governor for a small press conference at Oakland’s Kingston 11, the Jamaican restaurant known for jerk chicken and rum punch. There Newsom signed three key bills affecting cocktails and parklets: State Bill 389, State Bill 314, and Assembly Bill 61.
CALIFORNIA STATE
stljewishlight.org

Gavin Newsom launches council to boost California Holocaust education

(JTA) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the formation of a council on Holocaust and genocide education Wednesday at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The council will provide educational resources regarding the Holocaust and other instances of genocide to students at California schools and “provide young people with the tools necessary to recognize and respond to on-campus instances of anti-Semitism and bigotry,” according to the governor’s office.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
California State
ca.gov

Governor Newsom Signs COVID-19 Recovery Package to Support Businesses, Continue Successful Pandemic Adaptations

AB 61 and SB 314 extend outdoor dining operations expanded as part of pandemic regulatory relief, SB 389 authorizes continued sale of to-go alcoholic drinks. California Comeback Plan’s unprecedented small business support includes $4 billion relief grant program and $6.2 billion in tax relief. Additional measures fortify pandemic preparedness by...
OAKLAND, CA
kprl.com

Governor Gavin Newsom 10.07.2021

This week in Fresno, governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation that is part of a $124 billion dollar package for public schools. The package includes universal preschool for four year-olds. It also expands dual immersion language programs. And it provides seed money for college savings accounts for millions of students. The...
FRESNO, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

California Governor Signs Legislation Establishing the Farm to Community Food Hub Program

Governor Newsom signed AB 1009, effectively establishing California’s first Farm to Community Food Hub Program to promote direct farm and ranch sales to local communities. Authored by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D – Santa Monica), AB 1009 will use the state’s $15,000,000 investment from this year’s budget to implement three food hubs throughout the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

California governor creates council for Holocaust and genocide education

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday the creation of the Governor’s Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education aimed to advance education on the Holocaust and other genocides in public schools, as well as support for victims of anti-Semitism and bigotry. The Democratic governor, who overwhelmingly defeated a recent recall...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Legislation to Bolster California’s Nation-Leading Gun Safety Laws, Support Survivors of Domestic Violence – Includes Allowing Domestic Violence Survivors to File Restraining Orders Online

AB 1057 enables law enforcement to seize ghost guns under gun violence or domestic violence restraining orders, SB 320 strengthens procedures ensuring the relinquishment of firearms. AB 1191 requires analysis of crime gun data to track gun violence trends. AB 887 allows domestic violence survivors to file restraining orders online...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Assemblymember Cristina Garcia’s Spousal Rape Bill Signed by Governor Newsom

October 7, 2021 - Sacramento – Today, California Governor Newsom signed AB 1171 that modernizes California’s spousal rape law. A strong coalition of woman’s justice advocates and reform minded prosecutors joined bill author and Chair of Legislative Woman’s Caucus Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D- Bell Gardens) in celebrating the signature, “From the beginning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Governor Newsom Signs K-12 & Broadband Bills, Part of Historic $123.9 Billion K-12 Package – Includes Ethnic Studies Legislation That Will Help Expand Educational Opportunities in Schools, Teach Students About California’s Diverse Communities

As students return to in-person learning, Governor Newsom signs legislation increasing mental health supports in schools, helping bridge the digital divide, and expanding educational opportunities for students. Governor Newsom’s transformative $123.9 billion K-12 education package represents the highest level of funding in California’s history, including the most per-pupil funding in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Decolonizing#Wealth Project#Indigenous Peoples#Administration#State
hamburgreporter.com

Gov. Reynolds announces grants to support rural communities

Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) have announced four competitive funds available for rural communities with a population under 20,000. Specifically, funding of up to $500,000 has been allocated to the following funds for current fiscal year (FY) 2022 through FY 2023:. Rural Innovation Grant Program...
POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

‘Truth and Healing Commission’ could help Native American communities traumatized by government-run boarding schools that tried to destroy Indian culture

The National Day of Remembrance for Native American children honors children who died years ago while attending the United States’ Indian boarding schools each Sept. 30. On that day this year, a bill was reintroduced in both the Senate and the House to establish an American Indian Truth and Healing Commission on Indian boarding schools.
EDUCATION
highlandernews.org

Governor Newsom stabs California farmers in the back

On Sept. 22, 2021, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have allowed farmers to vote by mail in union elections. Had it gone through, this bill would have been a massive advancement in the voting rights of farmers. Often, farmers find it difficult to vote because most don’t have a permanent address. This bill would have allowed farmers to vote by mail by dropping their ballot at the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board office. By vetoing this bill, Newsom is proving that despite his past progressive policies, in reality he does not care about working-class California farmers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Laist.com

Newsom Declares A Drought Emergency In California

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. Gov. Gavin Newsom today declared a drought emergency for the entire state of California, as conservation efforts continue to fall far short of state targets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
eastcountytoday.net

Governor Newsom Expands Drought Emergency Statewide

SACRAMENTO – Following the second driest year on record and with near record low storage in California’s largest reservoirs, Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation extending the drought emergency statewide and further urging Californians to step up their water conservation efforts as the western U.S. faces a potential third dry year.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy