Sheridan County, WY

School District Two Seeks Public Input on the Former Holly Seed Property

By Ron Richter
Sheridan Media
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheridan County School District Two is seeking public input on property they recently acquired. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. In January of this year, School District Two closed on the purchase of the Holly Seed property, located on 5th Street just south of Sheridan High School. The purchase was made using a $1.4 million donation from Scotty and Janet Scott. The District Two School Board’s Capital Construction Committee has set a goal to develop a collaborative vision for using the land to meet multiple school district and community needs. The school district is seeking public input via a survey that is currently available on District Two’s website. The survey can be accessed here.

sheridanmedia.com

