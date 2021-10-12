CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snapshots: Tkachuk, Sceviour, Kane, Blackwell

By Brian La Rose
prohockeyrumors.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile there has been a suggestion in recent days that signing bonuses have been a big part of the holdup in contract talks for Senators RFA winger Brady Tkachuk, that isn’t the case, reports Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch. The scribe suggests that at this point, the biggest holdup is term and total...

www.prohockeyrumors.com

Senators New & Rumours: Tkachuk, White, Ennis & More

In this edition of Senators News & Rumours, Brady Tkachuk’s contract negotiations continue ad nauseam as Senators’ head coach D.J. Smith throws in the towel and says he now has to plan to start the season without the star left-winger. If that wasn’t bad enough, Colin White suffered a shoulder injury in Monday night’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs that the coach says will keep him out of the lineup for months. With Clark Bishop injured the Senators are without two of five centres they thought they could count on and that has opened opportunities for younger players and veterans including Tyler Ennis.
Latest on the Brady Tkachuk saga

If you have been following this site, other NHL trade rumors sites or the sports stations you know what has been offered to Brady Tkachuk. He has an eight-year, $64 million contract on the table, waiting for it to be signed. Darren Dreger was the TSN 1050 morning show and...
Latest On Evander Kane

Yesterday, the San Jose Sharks left Evander Kane off their opening night roster, noting that he “is considered a non-roster player pending completion of the NHL’s investigation.” There was no clarity on how that affected the team’s cap situation, but CapFriendly reports today that Kane’s $7MM cap hit will not currently count against the Sharks. That leaves them with a little more than $8MM in total cap space going into the season.
Brady Tkachuk Signs Extension With Ottawa Senators

This was a big storyline heading into the 2021-22 NHL Season. Tkachuk was the last remaining RFA to sign a contract. There was a lot of talk about what Tkachuk and the team wanted. The initial reports were that Tkachuk wanted a bridge deal instead of a long-term deal. While the Senators were looking to lock up him up long-term. In the end, both sides made a deal that best suits them. Tkachuk gets the money he is looking for, while the Senators get the term.
Senators, Tkachuk Agree to Seven-Year Extension

The stalemate is finally over. The Ottawa Senators did what they should have done months ago on Thursday morning, mercifully putting an end to one of the more pointless holdouts in recent memory by agreeing to terms with Brady Tkachuk on a seven-year contract extension. The deal, which ties Tkachuk...
Brady Tkachuk expected to make season debut Thursday

Ottawa Senators newly signed star Brady Tkachuk is expected to make his season debut Thursday against the San Jose Sharks, head coach D.J. Smith said Sunday, according to Sportsnet's Wayne Scanlan. The 22-year-old inked a seven-year, $57.5-million deal prior to the Senators' first game of the campaign on Oct. 14....
Tkachuk expects 'tons of butterflies' in season debut with Senators

Forward discusses seven-year contract, team's future, feelings for Ottawa in Q&A with NHL.com. Brady Tkachuk said he'll have "tons of butterflies" when he makes his season debut with the Ottawa Senators against the San Jose Sharks at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; TSN5, RDS2, NBCSCA, ESPN+, NHL LIVE).
Tkachuk to return tonight against San Jose

For the first time in 162 days, Brady Tkachuk will suit up for the Ottawa Senators. After signing his seven-year contract on Oct. 14, Tkachuk has missed the Senators' first three games of the season to get up to speed for his return to the lineup. That changes tonight when he makes his season debut against San Jose.
Watch: Flyers, Kraken get into epic on-ice brawl

Many hands were thrown during Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken. After earning their very first win of their existence on Oct. 14 against the Nashville Predators, the Seattle Kraken lost 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights later. The Kraken attempted to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Dave Hakstol’s former team, on Monday night.
VIDEO: Brawl Breaks Out Between Kraken And Preds' Fans.

The Seattle Kraken got their first win in franchise history last night as they took down the Nashville Predators 4-3 in Nashville. Crazy eyes Brandon Tanev scored two goals which included the game winner in the third period to put things away. While the Kraken were taking care of things...
Watch: Marcus Foligno starts fight with a superman punch

Marcus Foligno got into his second fight of the season on Tuesday night and he was not messing around as he went up against Brenden Dillon of the Winnipeg Jets. Tuesday's matchup got physical in the first period as the Jets attempted to get Kirill Kaprizov off his game. With the period winding down, Foligno finally had enough.
Snapshots: Eichel, Andersson, Colliton

Though there’s still no real news on Jack Eichel and his continued standoff with the Buffalo Sabres, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet did give a bit of an update on the situation last night. Part of that update is that the Sabres do not want to retain salary on Eichel’s massive contract, which certainly isn’t unexpected but does make trade more difficult.
Kotkaniemi set for return to Montreal as ‘Canes take on Canadiens

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes travel to Montreal to take on the Canadiens Thursday, and the glaring storyline with this game is the offseason interactions between the two teams. The ‘Canes made an offer sheet this year to Montreal forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi. The contract was for one year and was worth $6.1 million. […]
Snapshots: Preseason Finale

- This was a significant part of what will be the Penguins' opening-night roster for Tuesday in Tampa Bay. Obviously Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are out to start the season, and we're not sure what Jake Guentzel and Zach Aston-Reese's statuses for Game 1 as they are going through their respective COVID-19 protocols. In addition to that, Mike Matheson is dealing with a nagging lower-body injury that the Penguins don't believe to be serious, but did keep him out for this game.
Oilers News & Rumors: Perlini, Benson, Sceviour, Keith, Ceci…

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Brendan Perlini finishes the preseason with six goals. Is that enough for the forward to have solidified himself a spot on the Oilers’ opening night roster? Meanwhile, did Colton Sceviour do enough to earn himself a contract coming off of a PTO? Duncan Keith and Cody Ceci played big minutes on Saturday night as the top pair but there are varying opinions as to how they fared. Finally, the Oilers have waived William Lagesson and Kyle Turris, while assigning Stuart Skinner to Bakersfield.
Oilers notebook: Sceviour, Perlini bolster stocks vs. Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers closed out a 6-1-1 preseason with a 3-2 win at Vancouver, icing a team without their best two players and their top defensive pairing, yet still managing to win comfortably, building a 3-0 lead that lasted until the final minutes. “Not as steady as we would have...
Snapshots: Strome, Ekholm, Giroux

The inevitable departure of Sabres star Jack Eichel? The sudden availability of young Ranger Vitali Kravtsov? A victim of one of a number of unresolved roster crunches? Any of these situations could provide the first trade of the 2021-22 season, but at least one insider believes the first deal of the year could come elsewhere. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that the Chicago Blackhawks are quietly shopping center Dylan Strome as they look to manage their surplus at center. With Jonathan Toews healthy and back in the lineup, the off-season acquisition of Tyler Johnson, and the presence down the middle of top prospect Kirby Dach as well as fellow youngsters Henrik Borgstrom and Mackenzie Entwistle, the Blackhawks suddenly find themselves with centers to spare and LeBrun notes that Strome appears to be the odd man out. At just 24 years old and still clinging to the draft pedigree of being the No. 3 overall pick in 2015, Strome has shown flashes of NHL greatness, but not enough consistency to establish himself as a concrete top-six player. Strome is on an expiring contract and will be a restricted free agent this summer and it looks as if his next contract will not be in Chicago. Interested teams have incentive to add Strome sooner rather than later to get a full-season look prior to negotiating that next deal, while LeBrun notes that the Blackhawks also want to make a move as soon as possible. The result could be a trade in a matter of days rather than weeks. The real question is whether Chicago will land a return commensurate with the Strome who recorded 51 points in 58 games in 2019-20 or if instead the lucky buyer can buy low on the skilled pivot given his 17 points in 40 games last year.
