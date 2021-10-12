Kazakhstan leadership drops in to Expo 2020 Dubai

The Group is a Platinum sponsor of the France Pavilion at the Expo 2020, which takes place from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Expo 2020 Dubai is an unrivalled opportunity for Accor to showcase its commitment to innovation, to inspire visitors and exhibitors with new ideas, and to shine a spotlight on its vision of Augmented Hospitality, which springs to life more than anywhere else in the ecosystem surrounding its loyalty program, ALL. The Group has partnered with the France Pavilion and will be showcasing what it means by a more sustainable and positive hospitality, and welcoming new practices and opportunities to provide meaningful, purposeful experiences for its guests, partners and team members.
