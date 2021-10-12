CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kazakhstan leadership drops in to Expo 2020 Dubai

breakingtravelnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKazakhstan prime minister, Askar Mamin, has visited his country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai as part of an official visit to the United Arab Emirates. Officials discussed the implementation of more than US$6 billion worth of new investments during the trip. Mamin held talks in...

www.breakingtravelnews.com

matadornetwork.com

These airlines want to send you to Expo 2020 Dubai for free

Following a yearlong delay due to COVID-19 concerns, Expo 2020 is officially on. The world’s fair opened in Dubai at the start of this month, making the United Arab Emirates the first Middle Eastern country to host the event in its 170-year history. In honor of the occasion, the nation’s flag carriers, Emirates and Etihad, are giving away free Expo tickets with select bookings.
LIFESTYLE
abc17news.com

Israel opens its pavilion with big bash at Dubai’s Expo 2020

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel has ceremonially opened its gleaming pavilion at the world’s fair in Dubai. Thursday’s event comes over a year after Israel and the United Arab Emirates normalized ties and amid a pandemic that has disrupted much of the tourist and cultural exchanges promised by the accords. The pavilion arch — chock-full of flashy videos promoting Israel’s windmills, high-tech advances and historic sights — came to life as night fell. Zany Hebrew music played and patriotic balloons floated about, all within eyesight of the Palestinian pavilion. Israeli officials were in Dubai to cement ties after the countries inked a long-awaited visa waiver agreement this week.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Singapore, Netherlands marry nature and technology at Dubai Expo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Amid the soaring temperatures of the United Arab Emirates, visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai can take refuge at the Singapore pavilion’s mini rainforest. With 80,000 plants from 170 different species, the multi-layered structure is a green oasis amid the arid desert climate. A self-sufficient ecosystem, the hanging gardens and vertical plant walls help keep temperatures down, aided by a robot prototype designed to monitor humidity levels and plant health.
CORONAVIRUS
routesonline.com

Sri Lanka pavilion inaugurated at Expo 2020 Dubai

The official opening of the Sri Lanka Pavilion has inaugurated at Expo 2020 Dubai on the 1 st of October 2021. The opening ceremony featured a welcome procession with MagulBera song and a Traditional Kandyan Dance performance which was enveloped by the Sri Lankan traditional dance costumes in its glory followed by Sri Lanka’s national anthem and lighting of the oil lamp. The keynote address was delivered by the Consul General of Sri Lanka, Dubai & Northern Emirates, Mr. NalindaWijerathna. A simple yet graceful event marked the opening of the pavilion. The pavilion will be in operation for a period of 6 months where the key event for Sri Lanka being the designated national day on 3 rd January 2022 which is to be graced by the Hon. Prime Minister, Sri Lankan Ambassador to UAE, Minister of Tourism, Chairperson Sri Lanka Tourism and other dignitaries.
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kazakhstan#Expo 2020
eturbonews.com

Uganda Airlines New Flight to Dubai Perfectly Timed for Expo

Uganda Airlines launched its inaugural flight to Dubai on Monday, October 4, 2021, from Entebbe International Airport. The launch of the Entebbe/Dubai route comes just in time for the start of the Dubai Expo 2020 that runs for 6 months from October 5, 2021, to March 31, 2022, where Uganda was offered a 213-square-meter 2-floor Pavilion in the Opportunity Thematic District.
LIFESTYLE
worldarchitecture.org

4 pavilions of Dubai Expo 2020 that should not be missed

In celebrating human brilliance and achievement, UAE Expo 2020 aims to give opportunity to people from every corner of the world to connect, share ideas, and learn from each other under the theme "Connecting minds, creating the future". Historically known as ‘Al Wasl’ meaning ‘the connection’, Dubai served as a...
MIDDLE EAST
blooloop.com

Expo 2020 Dubai releases 2020 sustainability report

Expo 2020 Dubai has released its 2020 sustainability report after the United Arab Emirates announced the ‘UAE net zero by 2050 strategic initiative’. Expo 2020 Dubai, which aims to be one of the most sustainable World Expos in history, surpassed several sustainability-focused targets last year and during the first months of this year.
MIDDLE EAST
breakingtravelnews.com

Pakistan president opens Expo 2020 pavilion in Dubai

Arif Alvi, president of Pakistan, has inaugurated the Pakistan pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. The president later spoke to the Expo News Service about what this means for his nation, and said: “It’s a tremendous project bringing the countries of the world together. “I believe there are 192 countries who...
MIDDLE EAST
breakingtravelnews.com

Senegal president Sall arrives at Expo 2020 Dubai

Senegal president, Macky Sall, has spoken warmly of his country’s relations with the United Arab Emirates as he visited Expo 2020 in Dubai to open the national pavilion. Sall said: “Our world, plunged into a deep economic gloom, certainly needs this ray of light to bring back some colour and help rebuild hope for a better future.
AFRICA
hospitalitynet.org

Expo 2020 Dubai: Connecting minds and creating a better future

The Group is a Platinum sponsor of the France Pavilion at the Expo 2020, which takes place from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Expo 2020 Dubai is an unrivalled opportunity for Accor to showcase its commitment to innovation, to inspire visitors and exhibitors with new ideas, and to shine a spotlight on its vision of Augmented Hospitality, which springs to life more than anywhere else in the ecosystem surrounding its loyalty program, ALL. The Group has partnered with the France Pavilion and will be showcasing what it means by a more sustainable and positive hospitality, and welcoming new practices and opportunities to provide meaningful, purposeful experiences for its guests, partners and team members.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Amid Turmoil, Afghanistan Pavilion Arrives at Dubai's Expo

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — When Afghanistan's president was killed in a communist coup in 1978 and the country plunged into violent chaos, Mohammed Omer Rahimy bundled up his family’s treasures and fled to Vienna. More than 40 years later, amid yet another violent upheaval in his home country,...
MIDDLE EAST
blooloop.com

Dronisos to provide drone shows at Expo 2020 Dubai

Dronisos, a leading drone light show specialist, has announced that it will be providing drone shows to Expo 2020 Dubai, which takes place from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. The company’s drone show system was selected by the event organisers after a global tender and will be used to provide drone shows throughout the World Expo.
TECHNOLOGY
Dezeen

WOHA creates "oasis in the desert" for Singapore Pavilion at Dubai Expo

Architecture studio WOHA has created a plant-filled pavilion covered in a "three-dimensional garden" at Dubai Expo 2020. Set opposite the Grimshaw-designed Sustainability Pavilion and next door to the Dutch Pavilion in the expo's sustainability district, the Singapore Pavilion was designed to be a nature-filled place of retreat from the bustle of the event.
ASIA
ArchDaily

Russian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai / SPEECH

Text description provided by the architects. The exhibition territory is divided into three thematic districts: Opportunity, Mobility, and Sustainability. Russian Pavilion’s motto is ‘Creative mind: driving the future’. Situated in the Mobility district, the Russia Pavilion develops precisely this theme. In embodying the image of the national pavilion, Sergei Tchoban,...
VISUAL ART
chatsports.com

Arsenal partners with Expo 2020 Dubai

We are delighted to announce an exciting new partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai, the first World Expo ever hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. World Expos are one of the longest standing and biggest international events bringing people, businesses and nations together to connect, share ideas, learn, and innovate. Taking place from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai offers visitors an array of immersive experiences at 192 country pavilions.
MIDDLE EAST
Wallpaper*

Expo 2020 Dubai: the ultimate tour, from districts to pavilions

Unsurprisingly, it has been a slow couple of years for global gatherings and international travel, but the tail end of 2021 brings with it a hint of optimism and a shy promise of better times – at least in some parts of the world. And right on cue, Expo 2020 Dubai has just opened – one year on from its original launch date, which was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Still, this has not dampened the participants’ enthusiasm as representatives from across the globe are looking to the UAE for this month’s inauguration, taking part in events in architectural pavilions and shows that are set to last till spring 2022.
WORLD
Travel Weekly

Expo 2020 is ‘history in the making’ for Dubai

Expo 2020 has been dubbed the “start of a new era” of tourism in Dubai as the emirate sees rocketing demand from British travellers over October half-term. Dubai Tourism, Expo 2020 and Emirates joined forces for a UK travel agent webinar, in association with Travel Weekly, offering a glimpse inside the vast Expo site, which is equivalent in size to 600 football pitches and or twice the area of Monaco.
WORLD
thedublinshield.com

The Dubai 2020 World Expo

Since the first World Expo in 1851 which celebrated the Crystal Palace in London, the event has rapidly accrued worldwide significance. Its successors — including the Brussels Expo (1958), which showed off the Atomium, and the Expo Milano (2015), featuring the gorgeous and massive Tree of Life — have been reputed for their influence on cultural heritage, and wide-reaching influence.
WORLD
breakingtravelnews.com

Expo 2020 Dubai on track for nine million visitors

Expo 2020 Dubai has welcomed 771,477 ticketed visitors through its gates since its October 1st opening. At roughly 50,000 guests a day, the event is on track to welcome around nine million visitors over its six-month run time. Almost half of all visitors hold a season pass, with more than...
MIDDLE EAST
breakingtravelnews.com

Guyana president latest to visit Expo 2020 Dubai

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali joined in Guyana’s Expo 2020 national day celebrations earlier as the South American nation celebrated with a flag-raising ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, commissioner general of Expo 2020 Dubai, welcomed the president and his delegation. Nahayan said: “In keeping with our...
WORLD

