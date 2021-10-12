Chicago Fan Uses Prosthetic Leg to Catch Baseball Tossed Into Stands at White Sox Game
A Chicago baseball fan snagged a ball tossed into the stands with the help of her friend's prosthetic leg during a recent White Sox home game. Shannon Frendreis lent her leg to a friend who used it as a glove to make the remarkable catch, which was captured on video and has gone viral. They had been waving the prosthesis to get someone from the bullpen at Guaranteed Rate Field to notice, Frendreis told Chicago television station WGN.www.nbcchicago.com
