Bank Of Korea Retains Key Rate As Expected
(RTTNews) - Bank of Korea maintained its key interest rate on Tuesday but signaled a rate hike as early as in November to rein in high inflation and household debt. The Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea decided to leave its base rate unchanged at 0.75 percent. The bank had raised its rate by a quarter-point in August. Governor Lee Ju-yeol said the bank can consider hiking key rate at the next meeting should the economic recovery proceed as expected.markets.businessinsider.com
