CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Bank Of Korea Retains Key Rate As Expected

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 9 days ago

(RTTNews) - Bank of Korea maintained its key interest rate on Tuesday but signaled a rate hike as early as in November to rein in high inflation and household debt. The Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea decided to leave its base rate unchanged at 0.75 percent. The bank had raised its rate by a quarter-point in August. Governor Lee Ju-yeol said the bank can consider hiking key rate at the next meeting should the economic recovery proceed as expected.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Turkey Central Bank Cuts Key Rate By 200 Bps

(RTTNews) - Turkey's central bank resorted to another sharp rate cut on Thursday, despite high inflation and weaker currency. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey governed by Sahap Kavcioglu, decided to cut the one-week repo rate by 200 basis points to 16.00 percent from 18.00 percent.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Turkish lira drops to new low after harsh interest rate cut

The Turkish lira plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Thursday after a harsher-than-expected cut in interest rates.The decision by the Central Bank’s monetary committee to cut the rate from 18% to 16% surprised analysts. The lira dropped to 9.45 against the dollar, compounding a long run of losses.The cut, which came as inflation stood at nearly 20%, will be seen by many as further evidence of the bank’s lack of independence from the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Contrary to traditional economic theory, the president has said steep interest rates cause inflation and has...
BUSINESS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Rate Consolidates on Interest Rate Expectations

The pound built on its gains from the previous week on Monday, following Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey’s most hawkish comments yet on inflation. Mr Bailey stoked expectations on Sunday that the central bank is preparing to hike interest rates for the first time since the Covid-crisis struck, amid mounting inflation risks.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Housing Prices#Household Debt#The Monetary Policy Board#The Bank Of Korea#Korean
marketpulse.com

Pound rises on rate expectations

The British pound has posted considerable gains in the Tuesday session. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3805, up 0.57% on the day. Earlier in the day, the pound climbed to 1.3838, its highest level since September 16th. Rate fever on the rise. The BoE has been sending a steady diet...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Bank of France head does not expect Evergrande contagion

LONDON (Reuters) - Francois Villeroy de Galhau, head of the Bank of France and a member of the European Central Bank (ECB), on Tuesday played down concerns that problems for China Evergrande Group could lead to broader contagion. Asked if Evergrande could spark effects similar to the 2008 collapse of...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Business Insider

Tech Shares Expected To Boost South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Monday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 100 points or 3.1 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,005-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
STOCKS
Telegraph

Bank of England governor hints at November rate rise

Andrew Bailey has given his clearest hint yet that the Bank of England is about to raise interest rates in an attempt to combat a jump in inflation. The BoE Governor suggested yesterday that Threadneedle Street is preparing to lift rates from their current all-time low of 0.1pc, with speculation it could act as soon as next month.
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Bank of England steps closer to a rate hike

While Covid cases remain stubbornly high, the Bank of England's emergency stimulus – brought in to counter the effects of the pandemic – could start to be reversed in as little as three weeks. Officials at Threadneedle Street are looking at raising interest rates. Financial markets think there is a...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Central Bank Watch: BOC, RBA, & RBNZ Interest Rate Expectations Update

The RBNZ has already hiked rates earlier this month, and another 25-bps rate hike is priced-in for November. Meanwhile, the BOC is turning more hawkish. Otherwise, the RBA appears to be on hold for the foreseeable future. Retail trader positioning suggests that the near-term outlook is bullish for the trio...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

When will the Bank of England start raising interest rates?

The pound has found gains relatively hard to come by so far this week, a development that we think is a rather surprising one given the recent hawkish stance adopted by Bank of England policymakers. The Bank of England has, for a number of months now, been among one of...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

South Korea Jobless Rate Rises In September

(RTTNews) - South Korea's unemployment rate rose in September, data from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday. The jobless rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in September from 2.8 percent in August. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.0 percent. On an unadjusted basis, the...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

South Korea's central bank holds rates, flags hike in November

SEOUL (Oct 12): South Korea's central bank kept interest rates steady on Tuesday, taking a breather after its first rate hike in nearly three years in August, but flagged further tightening could come as soon as November to curb rising inflation and household debt. The Bank of Korea held benchmark...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Bank of Korea Considers Timing of Next Hike After Standing Pat

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s central bank held off from a second-straight rate hike on Tuesday, but signaled further moves are likely in the pipeline as it took note of rapidly rising home prices, inflation pressures and recovery momentum. In a statement after holding the key rate at 0.75% on Tuesday,...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

South Korea Interest Rate Decision Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 0.75 percent. The Philippines will...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Brace for interest rate rises, warns Bank of England rate-setter

Households must brace for “significantly earlier” interest rate rises as the Bank of England prepares to head off soaring inflation, one of its key policymakers has said. Michael Saunders, who sits on the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC), said financial markets were right to bet on faster increases as the Consumer Prices Index heads above 4pc - and even hinted rates could rise before the end of this year.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy