Matt Amodio's history-making run on TV's 'Jeopardy!' ends

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The NFL is spending $6.2 million to help expand programs to prevent or treat problem gambling across the country. The league is launching a responsible betting initiative aimed at getting fans to set limits on their wagers, understand the risks of betting and know where to get help if things get out of hand. It is partnering with the National Council on Problem Gambling to improve the group's nationwide help line, create new treatment programs and expand existing ones, and educate football fans who gamble on how to do so responsibly.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO