Matt Amodio's history-making run on TV's 'Jeopardy!' ends

Trumann Democrat
 10 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — All good things must come to an end and Matt Amodio's...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Trumann Democrat

Chapelle special spurs Netflix walkout; 'Trans lives matter'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix employees who walked out Wednesday in protest of Dave Chappelle's special and its anti-transgender comments were joined by allies who chanted “Trans lives matter,” getting pushback from counterprotesters who also showed up. A pre-noon rally at a Netflix office-studio complex drew about 100 people, most...
TV & VIDEOS
Trumann Democrat

NFL is kicking off $6.2M responsible betting campaign

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The NFL is spending $6.2 million to help expand programs to prevent or treat problem gambling across the country. The league is launching a responsible betting initiative aimed at getting fans to set limits on their wagers, understand the risks of betting and know where to get help if things get out of hand. It is partnering with the National Council on Problem Gambling to improve the group's nationwide help line, create new treatment programs and expand existing ones, and educate football fans who gamble on how to do so responsibly.
NFL
