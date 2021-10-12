CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Travel is recovering, UK's easyJet says after $1.5 billion loss

By Sarah Young
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - European travel is reviving and easyJet (EZJ.L)is increasing flights between now and December, the British airline said on Tuesday, after running up an annual loss of over 1 billion pounds during the pandemic.

For the autumn period, easyJet said that it would fly 70% of its pre-pandemic capacity, a jump from the 60% it had been aiming for only a month earlier, as demand for holidays surged, particularly in the UK where travel rules have been loosened.

Winter sun destinations such as Egypt, Turkey and the Canary Islands were popular, business travellers were returning to the skies, and easyJet's chief executive said that capacity would keep growing over 2022.

"It is clear recovery is underway," CEO Johan Lundgren said on Tuesday.

The brighter outlook represents a turnaround from the last year when pandemic uncertainty and travel bans pushed easyJet to an expected headline loss of between 1.135 billion pounds ($1.54 billion)and 1.175 billion pounds for the 12 months to the end of September.

The results, due to be confirmed on Nov. 30, will in the best case scenario beat a consensus forecast for a loss of 1.175 billion pounds.

Shares in easyJet fell 1.5% to 638 pence by 0900 GMT, which Goodbody analyst Mark Simpson said reflected the sense that some investors could be worrying about the broader economic situation for consumers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uHXAp_0cOSgKiZ00
An Easyjet Airbus A319 plane is seen at Luton Airport, Luton, Britain, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo

"I still believe that the demand picture is there for summer 2022," Simpson said.

Seeking to boost its finances following the pandemic hit, easyJet in September launched a surprise 1.2 billion pound rights issue and also revealed it had rejected an "opportunistic" bid from an unnamed suitor, believed to be rival Wizz Air (WIZZ.L).

Lundgren said that while M&A was something that all chief executives look at, easyJet was focused on organic growth.

"On a standalone basis, we've been very confident about where we are," he told reporters.

Despite the improved outlook, easyJet cautioned that customers were booking closer to their travel date, meaning it could not provide guidance for 2022. It is not recommending a dividend for 2021.

EasyJet's exposure to the UK, usually about half of its business with the European Union the other half, hurt it this year as Britain has kept stricter travel rules for longer, putting its recovery slightly behind Europe's biggest airline Ryanair (RYA.I).

But Britain has recently relaxed those rules, scrapping some tests and its frequently changing traffic light system which deterred bookings. EasyJet said that the recent changes were helping booking momentum.

($1 = 0.7355 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Beset by bad news, UK consumers gloomiest since lockdown

LONDON (Reuters) - People in Britain are their most downbeat since they were under lockdown in February, and are increasingly worried about the year to come as prices and COVID cases rise, according to a long-running survey published on Friday. The GfK Consumer Confidence Index fell for a third month...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK, New Zealand approve trade deal; hope it opens more doors

Britain and New Zealand have agreed on a trade deal that eliminates tariffs on a wide range of goods as the U.K. expands economic links around the world following its exit from the European Union The deal was cemented late Wednesday in a conference call between U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern after 16â¯months of talks by negotiators. Although trade with New Zealand accounts for only 0.2% of the U.K.'s trade, Britain hopes it will help open the door toward membership in the trans-Pacific trade partnership.The partnership, which includes Japan, Canada, and...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johan Lundgren
Reuters

Britain's Pret enters self-service coffee machine market

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - British coffee and sandwich chain Pret A  Manger has teamed up with JDE Peet’s (JDEP.AS) to trial self-service coffee machines, further evolving its business model after sales were hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Pret has suffered as many of its just under 400 UK stores...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

UK facing ‘terrifying’ food and drink price rises, industry warns MPs

Food and drink firms are facing a "terrifying" rises in costs amid worker shortages and supply chain, MPs have been warned.Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, told the BEIS committee that MPs need to think seriously about inflation," he said."In hospitality, inflation is running between 14 per cent and 18 per cent, which is terrifying."If the prime minister is, as I know he is, serious about levelling up, inflation is a bigger scourge than almost anything because it discriminates against the poor."Mr Wright said that while there are some shortages on shelves, the UK does...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easyjet#European Travel#Travellers#Uk#British#Goodbody#Wizz Air#M A
Reuters

Britain and India must deepen defence, economic ties - UK's Truss

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain and India must step up their economic and security ties, foreign minister Liz Truss said ahead of a visit to Delhi where she will announce a green tech investment and pitch her vision of Britain's new role in the world to senior Indian ministers.
INDIA
Reuters

Ireland hopes for agreement on Northern Irish trade within weeks

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The dispute between Britain and the European Union over Northern Irish trade could be resolved within weeks to end economic uncertainty in the province, Ireland's European Affairs minister, Thomas Byrne, said late on Thursday. "I believe that we have all of the tools at our...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Market rises despite woes for travel companies

London’s top index was treading water on Wednesday, but ended slightly in the green despite a second bruising session for the owner of British Airways IAG faced its second day as the biggest loser on the FTSE 100 after the decision by Morocco to ban UK travellers added to Tuesday’s woes over rising passenger fares at Heathrow.“At the beginning of September, a wave of optimism broke over the travel sector as the prospect of the lifting of restrictions on overseas travel came into focus, which in turn prompted some decent gains for airlines,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
Country
Egypt
The Independent

France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

France will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by the end of the week” in its fishing dispute with the United Kingdom the government spokesman said Wednesday.France vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats a license to operate in their territorial waters. Paris called the move “unacceptable.” France considers the restrictions as contrary to the post-Brexit agreement that the British government signed when it left the European Union “We are obviously in a position to take sanctions if the agreement...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Grant Shapps: It is ‘imperative’ that aviation recovers in 2022

It is “imperative” that the aviation sector recovers from the coronavirus pandemic in 2022, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps The Cabinet Minister acknowledged that “Covid is far from over”, and stated that the presence of variants of the virus in a number of countries “remains a concern”.But he insisted that “considerable progress” has been made this year, and described the recent relaxation of the UK’s travel rules as “a clear sign that we are well on the way to recovery”.It's time to look forward to rebooting tourism and tradeTransport Secretary Grant ShappsSpeaking at the Airport Operators Association’s annual conference,...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Manchester, Stansted & East Midlands airports offer carbon offsetting to all passengers

Three UK airports have adopted a carbon offsetting tool which allows flyers to pay to balance out emissions from their flights.Manchester Airports Group (MAG) - which comprises the UK’s Manchester, Stansted & East Midlands airports - has adopted the CarbonClick system, where passengers pay a fee on top of their flight costs which goes directly towards removing CO2 from the atmosphere. To opt into the scheme, flyers can scan QR codes in the terminal buildings while waiting to board their flight, or find the tool on the Manchester, London Stansted or East Midlands airport websites.A return flight to Amsterdam from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

UK lorry driver numbers plunge 53,000 in four years, official figures show

The number of lorry drivers in Britain has plunged by 53,000 in four years, according to official figures. The data shows a 30 per cent fall in EU drivers since 2017, with the number falling by 12,000. However, the majority of the overall drop was due to a 42,000 reduction in UK driver numbers over the same period.A shortage of drivers have caused major problems for companies including supermarkets, which have struggled to maintain normal stock levels. Delays to petrol deliveries also sparked a crisis on forecourts as drivers rushed to fill up their tanks. Businesses across the economy are...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Travel expert Simon Calder answers 21 pressing questions on your trips abroad

The travel correspondent of The Independent is occasionally called upon by his Hollywood contacts to scout locations for forthcoming movies.This weekend found Simon Calder exploring the Hisma Desert that extends for many hundreds of miles across the Arabian peninsula – though he flew back from Riyadh in time to take top travel questions for an hour.American adventuresQ: We have cancelled our planned summer trip to California in both 2020 and 2021. We have now re-arranged for 2022. However, we are worried that the US may be one of the countries that will view vaccines given long ago as expired.My husband...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Markets manage small rise despite Heathrow charges hitting airlines

London’s top stocks traded up slightly flat on Tuesday as losses for the owner of British Airways were offset elsewhere on the exchange.IAG which is behind the flag carrier, was hit after proposals to hike airport charges at Heathrow were revealed.The new proposals, from the Civil Aviation Authority would allow Heathrow’s charge to rise from £22 per passenger to £34.40.“Heathrow is already the world’s most expensive hub airport. The disproportionate increase compared to other European hubs will undermine its competitiveness even further and UK consumers will be losing out,” IAG chief executive Luis Gallego said.That is a particularly...
ECONOMY
theregister.com

EasyJet flight loadsheet snafu caused by software 'code errors' says UK safety agency

An EasyJet flight to Edinburgh Airport took off with wrongly loaded passengers and baggage because of IT network congestion causing computer systems to interact "in a manner which had neither been designed nor predicted." Last-minute aircraft changes followed by a critical but slow-running IT system meant the Airbus A321-Neo took...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy