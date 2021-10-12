Mountain Begins Snowmaking

DENVER (CBS) – Denver still hasn’t experienced the first snow of the season, only two days this month has had measurable precipitation, and the last 5 months have all had below normal precipitation. The result is drought that shows no signs of going away anytime soon. The weekly drought monitor released Thursday morning showed zero improvement from the previous week in Colorado. This is despite some significant snow for some mountain areas north of Interstate 70. (source: CBS) About 66% of the state has at least moderate drought including the entire Denver metro area and most of the Front Range. Almost 30% of Colorado...

COLORADO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO