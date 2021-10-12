UK payrolled employment rises by another 207,000 in September

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - British employers added 207,000 staff to their payrolls in September, shortly before the end of the government’s wage subsidies programme, figures showed on Tuesday.

Separate official data showed the unemployment rate was 4.5% in the three months to August.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the unemployment rate to fall to 4.5% from 4.6% in the three months to July. (Reporting by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce, Editing by Paul Sandle)