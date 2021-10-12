Featured Photos: A TREEmendous tradition

Former Towanda High School Speech and Debate coach Julie Larnard-Newbury recognized standout speech and debate students who qualified for national competition last year during Monday’s Towanda School Board meeting. The initial recognition highlighted the achievements of Aidan Hennessy, Kylie Ocasio, Nathan Spencer, Jocelyn Stroud, Zayne Wickwire and Jordan King (not pictured). In addition, alternate Hannah Risch was recognized with the National Speech and Debate Association Academic All-American Award for qualities including her high GPA, semesters completed in school, 867 speaker/service points, and exemplifying the Code of Honor standards as depicted in the coach’s recommendation. Larnard-Newbury said these students are “carrying on a long tradition of excellence. Because of their commitment, last year we were again the leading chapter in the Iroquois District, which goes from here to Canada, across to Rochester and down to almost New York City.” In addition, Superintendent Dennis Peachey recognized Larnard-Newbury for her time and dedication to the team over the years. “We think you’re pretty amazing as well and we just want to thank you for all of your years of service, to our students here in the district. We’re going to miss you terribly,” said Peachey.

TOWANDA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO