Auston Matthews is back — and just maybe he brings the slow-starting Maple Leafs offence with him. The team's leading scorer announced himself ready to roll for Monday night's home game against the New York Rangers, the wrist surgery he underwent two months ago — with an additional three games' off to make sure he was 100% — ready to be tested under fire.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO