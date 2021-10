Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Crypto exchange FTX has announced the closing of a USD 420,690,000 Series B-1 fundraise, increasing the valuation of the company to USD 25bn, or USD 7bn more than in July this year. The round saw the participation of 69 investors, including Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, Temasek, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, and others. The round will allow FTX to expand into new jurisdictions and improve upon its current offerings, the company said.

