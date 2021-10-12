CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Xinhua Silk Road: International Forum On Sci-tech & Foreign Trade And Economic Co-op Held On Sat. In China's Changzhou

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

BEIJING, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An international forum on science and technology and foreign trade and economic cooperation kicked off on Saturday in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

About 12 major fund projects worth more than 20 billion yuan and 27 key industrial projects worth 63 billion yuan were signed at the forum themed on "An International Star City of Intelligent Manufacturing and A Pivotal Hub in the Yangtze River Delta Region".

Chen Jinhu, Secretary of the CPC Changzhou Municipal Committee, noted that the city is more eager for talents and projects than ever before, and also in a better position to serve talents to achieve great success.

It is learned that up to now, a total of 68 companies of the Fortune Global 500 list have invested 119 projects in Changzhou, and the total actual use of foreign capital reached 42.2 billion U.S. dollars.

This is a city filled with unlimited business opportunities, said Sheng Lei, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Changzhou Municipal Committee and acting mayor of Changzhou, adding that Changzhou is now comprehensively improving its level of high-quality development and promoting all-round modernization.

It is reported that construction on four key talent enterprise projects, including Ninebot's intelligent short-haul transportation project, and three high-quality education projects began on Friday in Changzhou Science & Education Town with a total investment of about 2.5 billion yuan.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324222.html

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-international-forum-on-sci-tech--foreign-trade-and-economic-co-op-held-on-sat-in-chinas-changzhou-301397518.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

China warns it will have 'no choice but to take it to the battlefield' if Taiwan 'continues provocative acts' as Beijing's military carries out beach landing assault drills

Chinese state media has warned that '[we] will have little choice but to take Taiwan to the battlefield' after the island's president vowed to resist 'threats' from Beijing. The Global Times newspaper issued the threat on Sunday, in the wake of a speech by Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen in which she vowed to resist pressure from Beijing to 'reunify' the island.
CHINA
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East China#Foreign Trade#Co Op
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
AFP

Australia accuses China of undermining world trade

Australia delivered a withering denunciation of China's trade policies Thursday, accusing Beijing of undermining the World Trade Organization and foot-dragging on promised economic reforms.  Experts see China's sanctions on Australia as a thinly veiled message to countries across the Pacific: that challenging Beijing politically will come with serious economic cost.
ECONOMY
CNN

China tells mines to produce 'as much coal as possible'

Atlanta (CNN Business) — The Chinese government has ordered the country's coal mines to "produce as much coal as possible" as it tries to increase production as winter approaches, and ease an ongoing energy crunch. The announcement from China's National Development and Reform Commission comes after weeks of power shortages...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

China’s Evergrande is in trouble. But so is China’s top-down political economy.

Evergrande, a Chinese real estate company founded in 1996, rolled closer toward formal default this week after failing to meet further payments toward its $300 billion debt. Evergrande isn’t alone — real estate developers in China carry an estimated $5 trillion in debt, and other Chinese property firms this week reportedly defaulted or struggled with repayments.
REAL ESTATE
newyorkcitynews.net

China's foreign trade maintains robust growth, reports improved quality

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade maintained robust growth with strong resilience and improved quality in the first three quarters of the year, backed by the country's steady economic development. China's total imports and exports expanded 22.7 percent year on year to 28.33 trillion yuan (about 4.38 trillion...
ECONOMY
Birmingham Star

China's foreign trade up 22.7 pct in first three quarters

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's total imports and exports expanded 22.7 percent year on year to 28.33 trillion yuan (about 4.38 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters of 2021, official data showed Wednesday. The figure marked an increase of 23.4 percent from the pre-epidemic level in 2019,...
ECONOMY
Financial Times

Is China's economic model broken?

Since the early 2000s some China watchers have been predicting that the building boom would lead to a crash. Twenty years on they may have been proven right. Global China editor James Kynge and Beijing correspondent Sun Yu discuss what is happening in it's real estate sector, what that could do to China’s economy and means for the world.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China to keep up scrutiny of internet sector - Xinhua

BEIJING, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China will continue its scrutiny of the internet sector, rooting out practices including the blocking of site links by rival platforms and ensuring smaller players have room to develop, its industry minister said in an interview published on Sunday. China has been engaged this year...
TECHNOLOGY
globalvoices.org

Is the shutting down of Chinese LinkedIn the end of foreign big tech’s engagement with China?

Microsoft announced on October 14 that it has decided to shut down the localized Chinese version of LinkedIn in China. The business and employment-oriented social media platform launched its Chinese version in 2014 based on the requirements of the Chinese government about social media platforms. However, the company’s strategy is no longer able could to work in China, its “sunset” decision being motivated by “a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.”, as Mohaf Shroff, Senior Vice President of Engineering at LinkedIn wrote on LinkedIn’s official blog.
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

India's trade with China has increased but deficit has widened: Foreign Secretary

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Amid ongoing border tensions between India and China, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday noted that despite the growth in the volume of the trade between the two neighbours, the trade deficit has increased and the imbalance has widened. Speaking at a Seminar...
INDIA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
59K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy