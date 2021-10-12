‘Dancing With the Stars’ Episode 4: Disney Week Night 1 Brings the Magic (RECAP)

JoJo Siwa had a tough week on “Dancing with the Stars” and it wasn’t because of the double Disney Week dances. The 18-year-old was dealing with an unspecified “extreme” personal experience off of the dance floor last week.
“What goes on in my personal life every day is something. However, this week was very, very extreme and something that I had never gone through and something that I’ve never felt before,” Siwa told “Us Weekly.” “And it’s tough and it’s tricky.”
The singer and dancer did not elaborate on what the issue was, but she credited the people in her life
Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy bring a guitar in their performance for Disney Week: Villains Night on Dancing With The Stars!. The dance partners put on a Jazz routine to "Remember Me (Ernesto de la Cruz)" from Disney and Pixar's Coco on Tuesday night (October 12). Judge Bruno Tonioli said
Dancing with the Stars is one of the more popular competition shows that fans love to watch on ABC, and if you are a Disney fan, there is always one week that will stand out above the rest. For the past while, Dancing with the Stars has been airing a
“Grease is The Word” on Episode 6 of Dancing With the Stars, as the show celebrated the halfway point of Season 30 with its first-ever Grease Night! The remaining 11 pairs threw on their leather jackets and poodle skirts for theatrical performances to the film’s iconic soundtrack. Olivia Newton-John and Didi Conn (aka Sandy and Frenchie) made special appearances to wish the competitors good luck, along with the Teen Angel himself, Frankie Avalon, dropping in to perform “Beauty School Dropout” live in the ballroom!
It was "Britney Night" Monday (Oct. 4) on Dancing With the Stars, but anyone who watched might have considered it "JoJo Night." JoJo Siwa stepped out with her dance partner Jenna Johnson for an Argentine Tango to Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time," and it was pure fireworks. The 18-year-old
By night two of the “Dancing with the Stars” Disney heroes and villains event, the celebs must have been tired, but you wouldn’t know that from JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson‘s paso doble, which was inspired by the villainous progeny of “Descendants 2” and gave Siwa an opportunity to clap back at bullies and haters. But the judges weren’t entirely in sync with their reviews. Watch their performance above, and see what the judges had to say about it below.
LOS ANGELES -- There was a shocker in the ballroom with the latest elimination on "Dancing with the Stars. Former Spice Girl Melanie C and her professional partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated at the end of the show's tribute to the movie "Grease." Mel C was in a five-way tie
Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev headed to the jungle for Disney Week: Heroes Night on Dancing With The Stars on Monday (October 11)!. The duo performed their Quickstep to "I Wan'na Be Like You" from The Jungle Book on the first of two Disney nights. Melora and Artem then received
LOS ANGELES -- The ballroom was filled with magical moves on "Dancing with the Stars" when the show expanded its annual Disney Night to two nights!. Monday's episode celebrated Disney heroes, while Tuesday's special event featured dances inspired by Disney villains. No one was eliminated after Monday's show. That meant
For the last two weeks YouTube views have been a decent (though not entirely consistent) barometer for who winds up in the bottom two on “Dancing with the Stars” each week; half of the show’s results are determined by viewers voting at home, so popularity is just as crucial as dance quality. If that continues as we head into the upcoming two-night Disney heroes and villains event, could that spell trouble for country star Jimmie Allen and “The Office” actress Melora Hardin? Scroll down for the complete YouTube rankings following “Britney Night,” with viewership stats taken Friday afternoon.
Watch: JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee Join "Dancing with the Stars" Dancing With the Stars' season 30 contestants had a good time being bad. On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the ABC competition series finished up its two-part Disney-themed week with "Disney: Villains Night," which followed Monday's heroes-focused episode. No one went home last night, which sadly meant saying goodbye to two duos this time around.
Are you excited about Dancing With The Stars Disney Week? The fun all begins tonight at 8 PM only on ABC. And contestant Melora Hardin has a really fun surprise in store for viewers. What could it possibly be?. This week, Dancing With The Stars will have two episodes. Monday
Did you catch Disney Week: Villains Night on week 4 of Dancing With The Stars?. Dancing With The Stars fans got a double dose of the show as the Disney Week provided two episodes – Heroes on Monday night, and Villains had their turn on Tuesday. This also meant two...
"Dancing With the Stars" fans took a trip to the happiest place on Earth when the cast celebrated Disney Heroes Night on Monday and saluted animated heroes from Snow White to those who will appear in the upcoming feature, "Encanto." Because the night was full of Disney magic, no one
It’s the week that Dancing With the Stars fans look forward to all season! On Monday, October 11, the stars and celebs portrayed their favorite heroes for the first half of Disney week — and it brought the highest scores of the season thus far. JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson...
“Dancing with the Stars” is airing on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. The 30th season of the series will be hosted by Tyra Banks, with Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli serving as judges. This will be the second season since the removal of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as hosts.
JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson are channeling Mal and Evie for their Disney Week: Villains Night on Tuesday night’s (October 12) Dancing With The Stars!. The pair took on a Paso Doble for their second dance of the week, set to the song “Ways to Be Wicked” from Disney Channel’s Descendants 2.
No one who knows her would call Suni Lee naughty by nature. But the Olympic medalist certainly seemed to enjoy playing a witchy woman on Tuesday's episode of "Dancing with the Stars.". It was Disney Villains Night on the ABC reality series -- the followup to Disney Heroes Night on
