Homeless

Mayor failing to implement homeless CART team, advocates say

By Angela Hui
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvocates for unhoused people are calling on Mayor London Breed to fully implement the Compassionate Alternative Response Team, a citywide program aimed at addressing homelessness. On June 22, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to establish CART, and Breed signed the resolution July 2. Months later, CART still has...

