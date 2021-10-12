Mayor failing to implement homeless CART team, advocates say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Racism is now officially a public health crisis in New York City. Monday, the city’s Board of Health passed a resolution recognizing the impact of racism on people’s health during the pandemic, which magnified inequities in communities of color. We must confront racism as a public health crisis. The pandemic magnified inequities, leading to suffering disproportionately borne by communities of color. But these inequities are not inevitable. Today is an historic day for the country’s oldest Board of Health. https://t.co/nsAJlUqixG — Commissioner Dave A. Chokshi, MD (@NYCHealthCommr) October 18, 2021 “We must confront racism as a public health crisis. This pandemic magnified inequities, leading to suffering disproportionately borne by communities of color. But these inequities are not inevitable,” New York City Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi wrote on Twitter. The resolution calls on the city’s Department of Health to find way to make changes as necessary. The landmark resolution goes into effect immediately.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO