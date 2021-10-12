WWE King Of The Ring & Queen’s Crown Semi-Finals Are Set

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Crown Jewel Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. – The 2021 WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show opens up with a shot of fans entering the Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the Crown Jewel Kickoff. She is live from the WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT with Matt Camp and Peter Rosenberg. They announce that Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will now be a No DQ match, and the No Holds Barred match between Bobby Lashley and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will also be Falls Count Anywhere. The panel goes over the rest of the card and we get a preview and discussion for the WWE Title match.

WWE ・ 19 HOURS AGO