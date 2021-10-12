You Can Feed Farm Animals During A Farm Stay In A Barn In Massachusetts

Have you always wondered what it would be like to stay on a farm? You can have your chance to do just that with an overnight getaway in a barn on a working farm in Holden. Enjoy a comfortable space to rest and relax, take a hike on the property, and help feed the animals that call the farm home. This is one unique Massachusetts escape you will want to take.

You can spend the night at a loft inside a historic stone barn that's located on a working lavender and horse farm in central Massachusetts. It was originally built and used as a ski lodge from 1945 until 1955.

Since 1964, it has been a working horse farm. Eventually, other animals and a lavender field were added.

During your stay, you have the opportunity to help the owners feed the sheep and visit with the horses, pigs, and chickens.

Surrounded by woods and conservation land, you'll have access to several miles of trails as well as a Lavender Labrynth on the property. The farm is also located only 12 miles away from Mount Wachusett, making it an ideal place to stay in the winter if you want to go skiing or snowboarding.

The barn's loft space is located on the second floor and has its own private entrance. Inside, you'll find a comfortable open living space, perfect for relaxing.

Use the full kitchen to cook your own meals. Before your stay, you can even arrange to get a dozen farm-fresh eggs that you can use to make breakfast!

The loft has one bedroom where you'll sleep comfortably in the elegant queen-sized bed. There is also a full bath with soap made with the farm's own lavender available for you to use.

Would you like to spend the night in this historic barn and help feed farm animals? For more information and to book your farm stay in Holden, visit Airbnb.

