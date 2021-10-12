CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

The Tiny Historic Town In New Jersey That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

By Rebecca
Only In New Jersey
Only In New Jersey
 9 days ago

As one of the original 13 colonies, New Jersey is a state that is filled with history. There are so many old restaurants, hotels, homes, and other buildings here! Some places carry a little bit more history than others, though. That’s why we love visiting Cranbury, New Jersey. As one of the oldest towns in the state, this tiny town is an amazing day trip destination for history and nature lovers alike.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0twcfw_0cORYMPM00
Cranbury, New Jersey is a tiny, historic town with plenty of charm.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LvSHP_0cORYMPM00
Swing by the Cranbury Museum to learn more about the area's history.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SnyoL_0cORYMPM00
Take some time to peruse the several small shops and eateries in the area.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ouk4u_0cORYMPM00
Ready to step back into time? Visit The Cranbury Inn for lunch.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ScwnM_0cORYMPM00
Brainerd Lake is a great place in town to visit if you love nature.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qPxqe_0cORYMPM00
Another fun activity would be visiting the Plainsboro Preserve.

Cranbury, New Jersey is well worth the visit!

Comments / 2

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Walk with dinosaurs in New Jersey

This has seemed to be the year of the dinosaur in New Jersey, and now another dinosaur event is coming to the Garden State: Dino Stroll, an interactive trip back to the Mesozoic, Triassic, Cretaceous, and Jurassic periods, will be at the Atlantic City Convention Center next weekend (Oct. 23-24).
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Only In Mississippi

One Of The Most Unique Towns In America, Columbus Is Perfect For A Day Trip In Mississippi

Travelling back in time doesn’t require a time machine. Instead, all you need is a car and the time to make the drive to Columbus, Mississippi! Like a portal into the past, Columbus boasts one of the greatest concentrations of 19th century architecture in the state, making this small town an an amazing day trip […] The post One Of The Most Unique Towns In America, Columbus Is Perfect For A Day Trip In Mississippi appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Only In Minnesota

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic River Town In Minnesota

There are many wonderful places to visit in Minnesota each fall. The North Shore draws many visitors thanks to its vast forests that run adjacent to the windswept, rocky shores of Lake Superior. Small towns all along the shore, from Duluth to Grand Portage, swell with visitors throughout the season. But other regions of Minnesota are also home to some spectacular autumn towns. One perennial favorite is a historic river town that becomes even more beautiful when the leaves start to change and drop. Read on below to learn why you should visit Stillwater, Minnesota, during the fall season.
MINNESOTA STATE
Only In New Jersey

Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This New Jersey Hotel

No question about it: New Jersey has a lot of amazing beaches to visit. But what do you do if you’re more of a pool person, or you want to take a dip in the colder months? Well, some New Jersey hotels have really fantastic pools — especially Crystal Springs Resort. With three indoor/outdoor pool complexes, this New Jersey hotel has the most amazing pools to cool off at, including multiple pools with waterfalls.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Trip#Perfect Day#Restaurants
jerseysbest.com

Uncovering N.J.: Discover a desolate village tucked away in the woods

A few ominous, abandoned cottages and a small founding family cemetery are some of the things you can see as you walk down Cataract Hollow Road in this public reservation area. The largest nature reserve in Union County, Watchung Reservation is a beautiful 2,000-plus acre site that also features a...
LIFESTYLE
94.5 PST

Mischief Night 2021 In New Jersey Expected To Be The Worst in History

We are less than two weeks away from Halloween weekend which means that Mischief Night is upon us. Have you ever heard of Mischief Night? If you haven't, you must not be from New Jersey. But it's a night that everyone should prepare for. It's important to stay alert, stay ready, and stay on guard on Mischief Night because things could go way left in an instant.
POLITICS
News 12

New Jersey towns make list of 100 Safest Small Towns in America 2021

Safewise has come out with a list of the 100 Safest Small Towns in America 2021, and some New Jersey towns made the list. Twenty-seven towns made the cut, the most of any state. New Hanover Township and Matawan both ranked in the top 10. Park Ridge ranked 15. Safewise...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Only In Connecticut

The Connecticut Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip

For a state as small as Connecticut, it’s amazing how many lovely spots we have to get out and enjoy nature! We are blessed with 139 state parks within our borders, plus two national parks. One park not only boasts the typical trails and beauty you’d expect from a state park in Connecticut, but it’s […] The post The Connecticut Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
94.3 The Point

Charming New Jersey Town Makes Top 20 Best Christmas Town List

Yes, it is right around the corner. Like it or not, the holidays are just about upon us, and that means the warm, fuzzy feelings we all enjoy visiting all the gorgeous towns of the Jersey Shore as they deck the halls up and down our local streets. And one New Jersey town has made a national list for best Christmas towns. Can you guess which one?
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Only In New Mexico

This Creepy Day Trip Through The Spookiest Places In New Mexico Is Perfect For Fall

Fall is not only a time full of pumpkins and brightly colored leaves, but it is also when stories of ghosts and ghouls in the Land of Enchantment begin to emerge. If you love all things frightening and haunted, then clear your schedule. We have created this creepy day trip through some of the spookiest […] The post This Creepy Day Trip Through The Spookiest Places In New Mexico Is Perfect For Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
92.7 WOBM

15 New Jersey Counties That Are Ranked As The Best To Live In – 2021

I live in Monmouth County and I work in Ocean County, I have everything I need. After spending many years living in many unique states, I think the Jersey Shore is one of the best places to live in the country. We have awesome local businesses, wonderful restaurants, beautiful beaches, and fun nightlife, but how do Monmouth & Ocean Counties compare to other New Jersey counties?
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Only In New Jersey

This 3-Mile Trail In New Jersey To Historical Sites Is More Than Just A Workout

Everyone knows it’s crucial to work out both your mind and your body. But did you know there’s a place in New Jersey where you can do both at the same time?. We’re of course talking about Morristown National Historic Park. The park has historical significance to New Jersey and the United States as a whole, but also offers amazing hiking trails. Here’s one trail in particular we love:
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Only In New Jersey

Only In New Jersey

6K+
Followers
479
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In New Jersey is for people who LOVE the Garden State. We publish one New Jersey article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy