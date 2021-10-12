The Tiny Historic Town In New Jersey That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination
As one of the original 13 colonies, New Jersey is a state that is filled with history. There are so many old restaurants, hotels, homes, and other buildings here! Some places carry a little bit more history than others, though. That’s why we love visiting Cranbury, New Jersey. As one of the oldest towns in the state, this tiny town is an amazing day trip destination for history and nature lovers alike.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Cranbury, New Jersey is well worth the visit!
Comments / 2