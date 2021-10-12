The Tiny Historic Town In New Jersey That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

As one of the original 13 colonies, New Jersey is a state that is filled with history. There are so many old restaurants, hotels, homes, and other buildings here! Some places carry a little bit more history than others, though. That’s why we love visiting Cranbury, New Jersey. As one of the oldest towns in the state, this tiny town is an amazing day trip destination for history and nature lovers alike.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Cranbury, New Jersey is a tiny, historic town with plenty of charm.

Swing by the Cranbury Museum to learn more about the area's history.

Take some time to peruse the several small shops and eateries in the area.

Ready to step back into time? Visit The Cranbury Inn for lunch.

Brainerd Lake is a great place in town to visit if you love nature.

Another fun activity would be visiting the Plainsboro Preserve.

Cranbury, New Jersey is well worth the visit!