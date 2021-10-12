CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sammy Watkins Questionable to Return Against Colts With A Hamstring Injury

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins is questionable to return against the Indianapolis Colts after suffering a hamstring injury on Monday Night Football. Watkins has struggled with injuries throughout his career, but...

What the Chargers Said After Ravens' Blowout

(on the game getting away from them) "We got off to a really slow start against that team. I felt like we hung tough in that first half. We kind of switched the momentum a little bit towards the end of the first half. We weren't able to be consistent enough in all three phases today. They were able to take momentum of the game and run with it. Defensively, [the Ravens] played outstanding. [Ravens defensive coordinator Don] 'Wink' [Martindale] had a really good gameplan, and you have to give credit to their coaches. It felt like in special teams, they won the field position battle. I felt on offense they did enough when they needed to. We just weren't able to get control of the game, and you've got to give credit to Baltimore, because they definitely earned the win."
NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
Colts are optimistic about Kwity Paye's hamstring injury

The Indianapolis Colts were without rookie defensive end Kwity Paye for their Week 4 win against the Miami Dolphins, but it appears they remain optimistic about a return soon. Paye re-aggravated a hamstring injury that he had during training camp and the preseason but was able to play in the first three games of the season while starting at right defensive end.
Fantasy Outlooks: Should you cut Will Fuller, Sammy Watkins, and Myles Gaskin?

If you’re not continually upgrading your fantasy football roster, you’re not maximizing your probability of success. In most leagues, some of us are holding onto players we have no business holding onto. It’s time to cut bait to make room for someone better. Let’s take a look at the fantasy outlooks of a few underperforming players and examine whether you should cut them from your fantasy rosters.
Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Sammy Watkins Sidelined

The Ravens held an afternoon walkthrough Wednesday, working on a short week as they prepare for Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins was not on the practice field after leaving Monday night's victory over the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury. Watkins caught...
Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 7

The first Bye Week of the NFL season has concluded, seeing quite a few blowouts mixed in amidst several exhilarating overtime finishes. Big fantasy names like Antonio Gibson disappointed by finishing outside of the top-36, while back-up running backs rookie Khalil Herbert and Darrel Williams both produced RB1 finishes. Even the wide receiver landscape is wildly unstable, as Marvin Jones Jr., K.J. Osborn, A.J. Green, and Donovan Peoples-Jones all hit their ceiling in Week 6 due to game script and continuously thinning depth charts. The Cardinals remain the lone undefeated team after a dominant road win over the Browns without their head coach. At the same time, Jacksonville finally found the win column with a walk-off 53-yard kick during the early window in London.
Hilton returns to Colts practice, could play against Texans

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to practice and could be ready to play this weekend against Houston. Hilton has been on injured reserved since having neck surgery in August. The four-time Pro Bowler has had some of the best games of his career against the Texans. Indy also is trying to figure out what to do with injured kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. They’ve already brought in several kickers for workouts.
Texans' Justin Britt out with injury against Colts

Starting center Justin Britt will not play against the Colts on Sunday due to a lingering knee injury, a person with knowledge of the injury confirmed Friday. Reserve lineman Justin McCray, who has played in four games this season, will start in place of Britt. Britt did not practice this...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh Noncommittal About WR Sammy Watkins’ Availability

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins missed the team’s practice on Oct. 13 with a hamstring injury sustained in the win against the Indianapolis Colts two days earlier, and head coach John Harbaugh was noncommittal about Watkins near-term availability. “We’ll just see how long it takes him...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice; WR Sammy Watkins ruled out vs. Chargers

BALTIMORE — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is on track to play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers after returning to practice Friday. Jackson missed Thursday’s workout with an illness but was back on the field for the team’s final session this week. Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that there were no lingering ill effects. Jackson was a full participant Friday and was not listed on the team’s injury report.
Sammy Watkins (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday

After exiting Monday's game against the Colts at half-time, Watkins was ruled out and did not return. The status of his injury remains unknown but his not practicing is a bad sign for his Week 6 status.
Colts Injury Report: K Blankenship, RT Smith and DE Turay Ruled OUT While CB Rhodes Is QUESTIONABLE

The Indianapolis Colts today released their final injury report for Week 6 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game. Blankenship injured his right hip against the Ravens and will miss Sunday’s game. In his absence the Colts signed Michael Badgley who will be promoted from the practice squad to kick Sunday.
