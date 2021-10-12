CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Central, Benton qualify individuals for state golf; East Atchison, East Buchanan top Class 1 District 4

By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
10 days ago
 10 days ago
East Buchanan celebrates after taking second at the Class 1 District 4 tournament Monday in Maryville, Missouri. Jon Dykstra | The Forum

Golfers from across Missouri battled the elements Monday in the district round of the MSHSAA postseason.

Among those who prevailed are three Central competitors out of the Class 4 District 4 tournament at Hodge Park in Kansas City. Ali Perry led the way with a 7-over 79, placing seventh to earn all-district status.

Perry will be joined by Ava Gaddie, who participated alongside her at state last year, as well as Evan Sigars.

MEC champion Mollee Olszowka of Savannah advanced to state again out of Class 2 District 4 by placing in a tie for second with a round of 91 at Excelsior Springs. She will be join by a host of MEC golfers, including Benton’s Jaida Cox, a prior state qualifier, and Macy Bernard. Other qualifiers include: Chillicothe’s Skyler Powers and Isabelle Montgomery; Savannah’s Maggie Elgert; and Cameron’s Kennedy Roach and Hailee Williams.

East Atchison won the Class 1 District 4 meet at Mozingo Lake in Maryville, outlasting East Buchanan, and both teams will advance to state.

East Buch’s Madison Jessen won medalist honors with a 93, six strokes ahead of East Atchison’s Jamie Barnett.

Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert led a group of three Spoofhounds to qualify. Gallatin, Maysville, Worth County and North Harrison will also be represented.

The state tournaments will take place next Monday and Tuesday.

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
